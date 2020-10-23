Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Pack on PDA at Kim's 40th Birthday Party!

Well, it's been an eventful week for the members of the Kar-Jenner clan.

For starters, Kim Kardashian turned 40.

Obviously, this was an expected turn of events, but if you predicted 12 years ago that Kim would still be one of the most famous women in the world as she entered her forties, a lot of people would've called you crazy.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians might be coming to an end, but you can be sure that Kim will remain one of the most formidable figures in pop culture for many years to come.

Anyway, if you caught this week's episode of KUWTK you know that it focused largely on Kim's surprise birthday party.

The episode aired one day after Kim's actual birthday, so obviously it was filmed well in advance.

And it offered two important insights into life inside the Kard clan in 2020:

1. The Kardashians have found many ways to remain productive and continue making content amid the pandemic.

2. Khloe and Tristan Thompson are 100 percent back together.

We've been hearing rumors of a Khloe-Tristan reconciliation for a long time -- like since before anyone had ever heard the term "Covid-19."

But at Kim's birthday, True's parents threw caution to the wind and displayed their affection publicly for the first time in a very, very long time.

Yes, not only did the two of them pose in a photobooth together -- a very couple-y thing to do -- Tristan went so far as to plant a kiss on Khloe's cheek.

Obviouslly, it's not like the two of them took the stage and made an official announcement or anything.

But they knew how such a display would be received, and they did it anyway -- that tells you all you need to know.

As you're probably aware, Khloe and Tristan broke up after he was caught sleeping with Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the possibility of Tristan cheating again -- as he's done several times in the past -- is very much at the forefront of Khloe's mind as she warily re-enters this relationship

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider says.

“She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

A second source says that despite Khloe's misgivings, she and Tristan are happier than ever.

“Khloe and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while,” the second insider says.

“Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloe, committed to True and their day-to-day family life," the source adds.

"They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloe is hopeful about their future.”

Well, we wish these two all the happiness in the world -- we just hope Khloe knows what she's getting herself into.