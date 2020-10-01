Kendall Jenner Posts VERY Racy Bikini Selfie: Is She Trying to Steal Kylie's Thunder?

It's no secret that the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are a competitive lot.

In fact, it's possible that Kylie's drive to outperform Kim led her to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

But these days, it seems the most intense rivalry in the family is between Kylie and Kendall.

We're sure it's a friendly competition, but lately, it's seems these two are determined to outdo one another in terms of their social media thirst traps.

We've said before that Kylie's quarantine content was one of the few highlights of the summer of 2020, but lately, Kendall has really been stepping her game up.

Kendall is dating Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns these days, but she's not letting her new relationship distract her from what's really important -- racking up millions of likes with sultry bikini selfies.

“You are literally the most perfect woman on earth and have the most perfect body,” one fan commented on the selfie above.

“I wish I could be you. You are so, so stunning Kendall,” a second shared.

“Wow. You are the sexiest woman alive,” a third chimed in.

“You are the most natural one out of all your sisters and this just proves it. Like, wow!” a fourth opined.

Yes, there's been much discussion in recent weeks about the amount of work the Kar-Jenners have had done.

We suppose the renewed interest started with Khloe's transformation into Beyonce.

But she's not the only one who's come under fire for going under the knife in recent weeks.

Kylie's new cheek filters recently prompted speculation that the makeup mogul is addicted to having work done.

As all of this was going on, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Kylie pre-plastic surgery.

Needless to say, the mother of one looked completely different in those days.

And Kylie was less than thrilled with her sister's decision to remind the world of that fact.

Anyway, now that the Summer of Kylie has come to a close, Kendall is eager to regain her place as the resident model in the family.

Don't get us wrong -- all of Kendall's sisters are capable of serving looks and posting unforgettable content.

But Kendall wasn't about to just sit back and let Kylie claim her place as the sexy one.

We don't like to use terms like "most natural" because we're not into shaming people for undergoing cosmetic procedures.

But Kendall remains mostly un-retouched, both in terms of her pics and her IRL apperance.

Some fans think she's really out to steal Kylie's thunder these days, but we think it's just a little friendly competition.

At the end of the day, these two are more than sisters -- they're also best friends and business partners.

Yes, it's hard to believe it's taken this long, but Kylie and Kendall are finally collaborating on a new line of cosmetics.

This could wind up being Kendall's most lucrative business deal to date.

Is there a little healthy competition between the sisters? Oh, you better believe there is.

But at the end of the day, Kendall realizes that when you have a billionaire in the family, it's better to join them than to try and beat them.