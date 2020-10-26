Kelly Dodd Trashes New Husband's Ex-Fiancee: You're an Awful Mother!

Kelly Dodd would like everyone to know:

She's an equal opportunity hater.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star -- who pissed off smart people this summer by coming out as anti-mask and who pissed off Black people by trashing the BLM movement as terrorism -- has now set her sights on a new target.

It's just one individual this time.

Over the weekend, Dodd took a few moments to slam her new husband's ex-fiancee, Lauren Sivan.

She got really personal, too.

The back-and-forth started after Sivan shared an Instagram photo on October 17 of herself and Leventhal’s daughter, Veronica, riding a four-wheeler.

“You may have a new stepmom but I’ll forever tell people I had you as a teen. Come back soon,” Sivan captioned the post.

Dodd and Leventhal got married just a couple weeks ago and it makes some sense Sivan may be feeling a tad insecure that a new parent is in the picture.

But Dodd showed not an ounce of sympathy in her response.

“That’s funny because [Veronica] told me and Rick she hated you as a teenager tore your face out of every picture .. too bad you didn’t have your own," Dodd fired back.

Holy Hell, Kelly.

What did Sivan ever do to you?

Leventhal and Sivan got engaged after one year of dating and had plans to tie the knot in February 2006.

However, the pair eventually split and, as far as we know, the latter has never said a cross word about Dodd. She and Rick broke up ages ago!

Leventhal and Dodd, meanwhile, were first linked in the summer of 2019 after Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer introduced the pair.

In November of 2019, the couple got engaged after a mere three months of dating.

The Bravo personality told Extra at the time that she had “no idea” the Fox News correspondent planned to propose.

“I’m very much happily in love,” she said back then.

Dodd then detailed how it all transpired:

“I came into town on Wednesday night, he picks me up at the St. Regis, he takes me back to his house, he has an outdoor terrace...

"He got on one knee, he said, ‘You are the love of my life,’ and he popped the question.”

Dodd and Leventhal then exchanged vows on October 10 in a romantic ceremony in Santa Rosa, California.

Dodd was previously married to Michael Dodd from 2006 to 2017.

The pair share 14-year-old daughter Jolie.

Leventhal, for his part, ended his nine-month marriage to Beth Shak in 2017.

He also shares daughters Veronica and Shoshana with ex-wife Penny Daniels.