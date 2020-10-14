Kailyn Lowry to Lauren Comeau: Sorry Your Fiance Wants to Bang Me!

On Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, we were reminded that Chris Lopez isn't the only awful baby daddy in Kailyn Lowry's life.

No, Kail also has to deal with Javi Marroquin, who apparently hasn't quite settled into a life of quiet domesticity.

During the episode, Lowry revealed that Marroquin tried to have sex with her while she was pumping gas in a convenient store parking lot.

“[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, ‘Bye Javi,’" Kail told one of the show's producers.

"And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up,” Lowry added.

“You’re willing to come to Middleton to f--k me but you won’t come to Middleton to meet me to get your son," she accused.

"Or even [drive] halfway to get your son. Only if it benefits you in a sexual way. Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f--k out of you.”

Now, even if Javi were single, he wouldn't come off looking great in that situation.

But it's made even worse by the fact that Marroquin is engaged to Lauren Comeau.

Javi has already been caught cheating on Lauren once before, and it very nearly brought an end to their relationship.

We don't know how Lauren has responded to these latest allegations, but it's safe to assume it wasn't her favorite episode of the season.

Kail and Lauren have a long history of bad blood between them, but on this occasion, it seems that Lauren was simply collateral damage.

Lowry's intention was to expose the truth about Marroquin, and Comeau simply got caught in the middle.

During the episode, Kail made it clear that she no longer harbors ill will toward Lauren by tweeting a public apology.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," Lowry wrote.

"I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2,” she continued.

It's a little weird to include a hashtag in a public apology, but Kail made it clear that she spoke to Lauren privately, as well.

“I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well. #TeenMom2,” Lowry wrote.

For obvious reasons, Lauren didn't reply to the tweet.

We hope she was too busy packing her belongings and once again leaving Javi to be shady all by himself.

Interestingly, Marroquin has responded to the allegations Kail made in the episode, but he didn't deny anything and basically just told Kail to stop talking about him on TV.

"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show,” Javi wrote on Instagram.

“Those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me … and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me," he added.

“I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."

Yeah, probably not quite the response that Lauren was hoping for.

We're guessing she would have preferred a statement in which he denied trying to bang Kail in a Wawa parking lot -- but hey, maybe he's turned over a new leaf and decided to be honest for a change!