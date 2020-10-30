Kailyn Lowry to Javi Marroquin: Sorry I Destroyed Your Relationship!

If you're a Teen Mom 2 fan, then by now, you're probably familiar with the latest messiness involving Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin.

On a recent episode of the show, Kail revealed that Javi tried to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

This created a few problems for the guy, as Javi was engaged to Lauren Comeau at the time.

The operative word there is "was," as it appears that Javi and Lauren have broken up once again.

It's a little tough to tell what's going on with them these days, as Javi has deleted his Instagram, and Lauren, understandably, seems uninterested in discussing the matter publicly.

But before he deleted his account, Javi tried to start an early morning prayer group, and he posted a bunch of videos about how lonely he is, so yeah ... it kinda seems like he's not in the greatest mental state right now.

Anyway, it looks as though Kail feels bad for the role she played in all of this.

After all, Lauren was just an innocent bystander, and she certainly didn't deserve to have her family's dirty laundry aired on national TV like that.

Earlier this week, Kail shared an apologetic meme on her Instagram page.

"I'm sorry if I hurt you before I started healing," it read.

Many interpreted the post as an apology to both Javi and Lauren for putting them on blast so publicly.

That might sound like a stretch, but based on her previous comments, it sounds as though Kail actually does feel really, really bad about her role in Javi and Lauren's separation.

The day after the scene aired, Lowry recorded an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, and she spent much of it discussing her guilty feelings.

"I've had a crazy week between the episode of Teen Mom airing last night and other stuff that I'm dealing with Lux and Creed," Kail told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

"I went into therapy and I'm 20 minutes over my session and I'm crying, I'm in this seasonal – maybe it's Mercury in retrograde – I don't know what it is but I've just been so hard on myself," she conyinued/

Kail went on to state that while she feels she's been growing as a person, she feels that she has yet to demonstrate evidence of that growth.

"I'm not seeing changes, I feel changes as far as therapy goes but I feel like other people are not seeing or feeling the changes and they expect more out of me, so it's stressing me out that I can't give them what they want," Lowry said.

"As far as my fans and supporters, who listen to the podcast and watch the show, I feel like they maybe don't see the changes that I've made."

It was then that Kail addressed the matter that had been weighing on her mind most heavily.

"And last night was a prime example about that because a scene I had filmed in December was going to air last night and now, today, I would never ever film about what I filmed about," she said.

"I probably wouldn't have given a f**k if I filmed about it like I have in the past. I've said things about other people's relationships that weren't my f**king business or my place, and I didn't feel bad about it," Kail continued.

Lowry went on to say that she's attempted to make amends by apologizing to Comeau privately, but she feels the damage has been done.

"Last night, something aired as you guys probably watched it on Teen Mom, I had said something about how, you know, Javi was trying to hook up with me or whatever. And just, the feeling of guilt," she said.

"One, I should have never filmed about that, and two, putting myself in Lauren's shoes, I was sick to my stomach. And that's God's honest truth. I've read the comments and it was so sickening to myself," Kail continued.

"I know that I've made progress and so I apologized to her privately and I apologized to her publicly but I feel like that's still not good enough.

Yes, Lauren did not deserve to be called out so publicly, and yes, Kail should probably be more sensitive to the privacy of people who no longer appear on the show.

But let's not forget that at the end of the day, it's Javi who created this mess.