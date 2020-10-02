Kailyn Lowry Strips Down For Topless Photo Two Months After Giving Birth!

One thing that successful reality stars have in common is the willingness to really put themselves out there and bare themselves to the world.

We guess by those standards, Kail Lowry has been working overtime in recent months.

Back in March, Lowry posed nude while pregnant, though she later claimed she hadn't intended to make the pics public.

In August, Kailyn joined OnlyFans, where she says she can make up to $500 for a single photo of her feet.

Now, Kail has stripped down for yet another revealing photoshoot, and this time she's happy to share the results with the world, for free.

Lowry welcomed her fourth child in July, but it seems she's already made tremendous progress in her fitness journey.

The pic was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which Lowry explained her decision to pose topless so soon after giving birth.

"moms don’t get enough credit, women in general don’t get enough credit. we are expected to do all the things," Lowry wrote.

"carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!)," she added.

"motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition - and neither are our bodies."

Kail went on to reveal that she embarked on her latest project with trepidation, nervous about how her photos would be received by the public.

"this shoot was a challenge for me. i’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately. when it doesn’t - i get body shamed, when I go to the gym it’s selfish. when I love my body, it’s unhealthy," she wrote.

"there is no 'winning' for me in the court of public opinion," Kail added.

Kail went on to say that she anticipates being shamed for taking time for herself to work out or participate in a photoshoot, but she's trying to set an example to other moms.

"all of this being said, i decided to do shit at my own pace. i decided i would start here - a photoshoot to be proud of my body and really love what it has been capable of doing 4x - but also as a starting point in my fitness & health journey," Lowry wrote.

"hopefully i will be able to look back on these photos & see significant changes & progress - but still have love for myself & all that my body has gone through," she added.

"cheers to loving ourselves & our bodies and to supporting & uplifting other women & moms."

Thankfully (and deservedly), the comments on Kail's pic were overwhelmingly positive.

"Who JUST gives birth and does boudoir photos and looks as hot as you do?!" one follower wrote.

"Girl, your body is BANGIN! If anything the 4 babies only made it better," another added.

"If only people knew how hard you’ve been working behind the scenes. Always so proud of you," a third chimed in.

Yes, Kail should probably just go ahead and write a book about her fitness routine.

Of course, she's probably already pretty busy these days, what with the four kids, the reality show, the podcast, and the actual working out.

Somehow Kail is balancing it all, and for that she deserves deafening applause.