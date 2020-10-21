Kailyn Lowry Prepares for Breast Reduction: Goodbye, 36DDDs!

Kailyn Lowry is taking a lot of heat these days for outing ex-husband Javi Marroquin as a wannabe cheater.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry said that Marroquin tried to have sex with her in a car last December and, once this revelation was made public, Lauren Comeau kicked Javi to the curb.

So... what's a reality star to do in the wake of such a controversy? How does she change the subject?

By talkiing about her boobs, of course.

On the latest episode of her "Baby Mama's No Drama" podcast, Lowry said she's all set to get a breast reduction.

"I cannot wait," she told co-host Vee Rivera of this plan, confirming that the procedure is scheduled for December.

Kailyn added that she planned on bringing down the size of her boobs last year, but then she got pregnant with her fourth child, Creed, and had to wait awhile so she could breastfeed him.

"That's why I am in the gym - there is no reason for a reduction unless you're within 20 pounds of your ideal weight," Lowry further explained on air, adding:

"So that's part of the reason why I am so determined to lose weight ... I want my boobs to look nice. I wear a 36DDD."

For the unaware, that is quite larger than the average bra size. It represents a lot for Lowry to walk around with on a daily basis.

Such a massive chest could even lead to back and posture problems down the line.

"I want a full C, that would be perfect for me," Lowry said on the podcast.

"I would love some fullness up there... I want to see if they can reduce, lift and add fullness on top."

Those who follow the veteran MTV personality must have noticed of late that her Instagram feed is full of workout photos -- and now we know why.

Perhaps we also know why she recently posed in lingerie, as Kailyn may want some bedroom snapshots to remember her original, natural boobs by.

In 2018, the mother of four revealed she had been booked in for a boob job and lipsuction -- yet that she "backed out" last minute.

"I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job," she Tweeted back then, adding: "But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.

"When I get home I’ll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out.

"Damned if i do and damned if i don’t (sic.)"

Lowry has been open over the years about all the times she went under a knife.

In 2016, for example, she underwent a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction.