Kailyn Lowry: Javi Marroquin Is STILL Using Me to Cheat on Lauren Comeau!

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have experienced some major ups and downs over the course of their relationship.

And by that, we mean that Javi cheated on Lauren in the bathroom of their home while she was pregnant and asleep upstairs.

It's not the sort of thing most relationships would recover from, but amazingly, Javi convinced Lauren to give him a second chance.

These days, Marroquin and Comeau are engaged and raising a son together.

But the latest bombshell from Kailyn Lowry could seriously complicate their relationship.

According to Kail, Javi recently tried to have sex with her in the parking lot of convenience store.

The revelation is briefly depicted in a trailer for the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

“You’re going to treat me like this? Oh is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday?" Kail complains in the clip.

"In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son … just this past week.”

Yes, apparently Javi didn't even have the respect to try and seal the deal at a Whole Foods or a Trader Joe's.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like ‘hey what’s up?’" Kail recalled in the trailer.

"Then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f--k you, plain and simple’. I said bye Javi … I have all the texts of him trying to meet up.”

She went on to complain about Javi's priorities.

Apparently, he hasn't been making time for his eldest son, but he's more than willing to make the trip to Kail's neck of the woods for the promise of a little ex sex.

“So you’re willing to come to Middletown to f--k me but you won’t come here to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way," she said.

Despite Kail's claim that she was holding on to textual evidence of Javi's attempted infidelity, haters will likely claim that she's making it all up.

They'll insist that her motivation for such a bold lie is obvious -- she strongly dislikes Lauren.

To be fair, that part is true.

While Lowry has a very close relationship with Jo Rivera's wife, Vee Torres -- the two of them recently began hosting a podcast together -- it would be a massive understatement to say that Kail and Lauren have never gotten along.

Referring to her son with Javi, Kail famously declared that Lauren is "not Lincoln's stepmom."

She also said that while she was snooping through Javi's phone, she uncovered evidence of Lauren talking some major trash.

“When Javi and I were fake talking and getting back together, I went through his phone and that was a time where he was talking to me, Briana [DeJesus] and her at one time," Lowry stated.

"She had this paragraph to him and kept calling me a tw-t, five times in one paragraph. I don’t want to be involved with her good terms, bad terms. You don’t exist to me!”

Kail's contempt for Lauren is so significant that she even railed against Comeau on the day she welcomed her first child.

“Congrats! Good luck, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant," Lowry said on camera.

Pretty harsh.

And we're guessing Javi's situation at home will be even harsher once this episode airs.