Kailyn Lowry: Here's the Real Reason I Decided to Go Through With My Pregnancy

Earlier this year, Teen Mom 2 fans were stunned -- and not in a good way -- by news that Kailyn Lowry was pregnant with her fourth child, and the baby belonged to the infamous Chris Lopez.

Usually, Teen Mom pregnancy news is greeted with giddy excitement, even if the expectant mother isn't terribly popular among fans.

But Kail got knocked up by the ultimate deadbeat dad.

Not only does Chris fail to provide any sort of financial support for his two kids with Kail, he also has little interaction with his sons.

And that's just the beginning of his douchiness.

Throughout much of her pregnancy, Lowry had a restraining order against Lopez.

It can be hard to get excited about a new baby when you're legally not allowed to invite the dad to the gender reveal.

Given these trying circumstances, it's not surprising that Lowry considered getting an abortion.

Now, Kail is speaking out for the first time about exactly why she chose not to go through with the procedure.

"I did go to an abortion appointment," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

Lowry says she told Chris that she was considering an abortion, but she emphasized that he "wasn't part of the conversation."

"I need to look at this and really understand the magnitude of what I'm about to go through with. And I just want to make sure that I'm doing what's best for me," she says.

"And once I saw this little baby on the the screen I said, 'I can't do this and I know that I'm capable of being a good mom of four, so I'm going to walk out of here.'"

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Kail's first two kids have very positive relationships with their fathers.

"It makes me sad for Creed," Kail says.

"But at the same time, I wouldn't want them to have a relationship with their dads in the point of life that Chris is at right now."

Lowry went on to reveal that she feels as though she's making some of the same mistakes that she made when she first entered the public eye.

"I was upset that I even put myself in a position where I was when I was on 16 and Pregnant, because I feel like those were some of the same things that I was thinking about when I was 16," she says.

"So fast forward 10 years later, I'm making the same mistakes, so I think that that was really, really difficult for me as a whole."

Kail goes on to say that while she often feels overwhelmed by her current situation, she also wouldn't change a thing about her chaotic home life.

"Some days I'm like, give me five more babies, and some days I'm like, oh, I think we're good with four. So it just depends," she says.

She adds that she's not totally averse to the idea of welcoming a fifth child some day.

"If there is another one, I want it to be 100 percent, like, I want to do this," she says.

"I don't want to have to question my decision, you know? I don't want to have to feel the same things I felt."

As for how her older boys feel about their new little brother, Lowry says they fell in love with instantly.

"Oh, they love him," Kailyn says.

"They are so in love and honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. It was really a surprise. I was kind of nervous to see how they would [react], just because my oldest is 10," she adds.

"I didn't know how he would be with a newborn crying in the middle of the night and all of that and then my 6-year-old," she continues.

"They are six years apart, they're just completely in two different stages of life, but he loves being a big brother and so it really has been great."

Well, Kail's current situation sounds like it might be more than most people could handle.

But it also sounds like she wouldn't change it for the world.

We wish her all the best, and we look forward to observing the chaos for ourselves on future seasons of Teen Mom 2!