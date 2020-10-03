Kailyn Lowry: God, I Need to Get Laid!

Kailyn Lowry is really horny at the moment.

We don't mean to be crass. And we don't mean to speak out of turn.

But the Teen Mom 2 veteran herself just admitted as much on a brand new episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

The mother of four talked candidly this week with co-host Lindsie Chrisley about having sexual intercourse with young kids in the house.

As millions of parents around the globe can relate to, this is never an easy task.

“When you’re a parent, you really have to get it where you can,” Lowry explained.

She added how it’s important for significant others to take the “opportunity” to get intimate when their children are preoccupied because it may be the only shot they get for awhile.

Chrisley then pointed out how challenging it has been for several months now for mothers and fathers across the nation because they've been cooped up under one roof with their sons and daughters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's diffiicult to get off when the young ones never get out of the house, you know?

Lowry, of course, gave birth to her fourth child just a few months ago.

She seems rather scarred by her whole relationship with Chris Lopez and isn't in a rush to hop back into bed with anyone.

“It’s been a long time for me … just having sex in general, so like, I actually look forward to the day that maybe … I get to have a quickie,” Kailyn admiitted to Chrisley, adding:

“One day, in the next couple of years, I hope it happens for me."

Lindsie felt her pal's pain in this regard.

“I also hope it happens for you in the next couple of years,” Lindsie said, while Kailyn cracked up in the background and acknowledged there was no chance she'd be going to Pound Town again in 2020.

But, hey, there's always next year!

“That might be the year that you have the girl,” Lindsie said, hinting at Lowry's hopes to eventually have a daughter.

“No, now we’re pushing it. I’m just trying to have sex. I’m not even trying to get pregnant,” the reality star responded, despite having previously said she does want another kid.

The other option, it should be noted, is for Lowry to have sex with another woman and remove all concerns about another pregnancy.

Elsewhere on this same podcast installment, Kailyn told listeners she's back in the the gym in order to accomplish her post-baby body goals.

“The first day back at the gym was last Friday and I cried,” she said on air, revealing the progress photos she shared online were the most upsetting aspect of the process.

Lowry isn't just concerned with looking good, though, but with feeling good.

"I [want to] get to a place where I am able to consistently keep up with my kids without being tired all the time,” she said.

“I want to enter my thirties like that and so that’s what really motivates me."

