Kailyn Lowry: Forget Everything I Said, I'm DONE Having Kids!

Kailyn Lowry ... well, she's got a lot of kids.

Four, to be exact.

She's got four boys -- Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Isaac's father is Jo Rivera, her high school boyfriend, and Lincoln's father is Javi Marroquin, who was her husband for a few years there.

Lux and Creed have the same father, Chris Lopez, but even though Kailyn and Chris have two children together, they've never really had a stable relationship, and they definitely aren't together now.

But of course being a mom isn't Kail's only gig -- she also films for Teen Mom 2, runs her haircare line, and does a couple of regular podcasts.

She's got a couple of other side hustles going on (she sells Scentsy products, that kind of thing) and she's also got like friendships and basic human needs and stuff.

So yeah, it's probably safe to say that she's got her hands full.

And that's why it's been so strange to hear her talk about wanting more kids, even though she just gave birth to baby Creed in July.

Since giving birth, Kailyn has said that she could see herself having six children -- yep, six.

And while once she had the mindset of having babies until she finally got a daughter, she's admitted that "I don't think I'm done having kids whether it's a boy or a girl."

She's also said that she wants to have those extra two kids soon, her argument being that "I can let my body fully recover" after all those pregnancies "and be done with my childrearing years."

It sounds absolutely bananas, doesn't it?

Like, it would sound a little bizarre if Kailyn was married and talking about popping out so many kids so fast, but as we understand it, she's completely single.

And not only that, but she's dealing with some pretty significant issues with two of her three baby daddies.

Who has the time for all of this?!

Well, believe it or not, Kailyn may finally be realizing that she actually does not have the time.

And not a moment too soon.

Early yesterday morning, Kailyn shared this photo to her Instagram story:

As you can see, that's precious little Creed staring wide-eyed right at her.

And she captioned it "The reason I'm not having any more kids."

She could have meant a couple of things by this.

One, since she added the heart eyes emoji, she could have meant something like "I'm not having any more kids because Creed completes my family perfectly."

Two, since she's said before that Creed has colic, she could have meant something like "I'm not having any more kids because they could be as hard to handle as this one."

Either one of those reasons is fine -- she's obviously free to change her mind about wanting more children, and just because Creed may be more challenging than her other boys were doesn't mean she loves him any less.

And then there's always the possibility that she's just running her mouth, trying to get a reaction out of someone, something along those lines ...

She could very well still be planning on having another baby soon.

Do you think Kail will be the first Teen Mom to be a mother of five?