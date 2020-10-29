Kailyn Lowry: Does She Have a New Boyfriend ALREADY?!

While there will always be a good deal of debate over who is the best-liked or most popular Teen Mom, it seems there's no question about who is the busiest member of the franchise.

Kailyn Lowry is a mother of four, a podcast host, a best-selling author, and an entrepreneur.

Lowry just welcomed her fourth child in July, and this time, she's raising the kid without any support, as baby daddy Chris Lopez seems to have little interest in being a part of his son's life,

With all that going on, it's almost impossible to imagine that Kail would have time to date.

But according to Chris, she's been getting serious with a new dude in recent weeks.

As reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Chris appears to be convinced that Kail is in a new relationsjip.

However, it seems that his allegations are not coming from a place of jealousy.

In fact, he says he's happy for the mother of his two children

The drama began when Kail posted a Snap in which Lux appears to be riding atop the shoulders of an unidentified man.

A mutual follower called it to Chris' attention, saying:

"Looks like she has a new man from her snap there was another man holding Lux."

Chris seemed to already be aware of the pic.

He reposted it along with a caption in which he basically told the accuser to simmer down.

"Are you referring to this?” Lopez wrote.

“I’m aware lol and honestly as long as my kids are treated with respect happy loved and cared [for] then it’s none of my business at this point. I just want them to be happy.”

Kail has not responded to the situation publicly, but when reached for comment by The Ashley, one of her reps denied that Lowry is dating anyone new.

“While it seems that this was indeed hinted at, Kail would like to make it clear that this is false," the rep stated.

“She is not currently dating anyone and the individual pictured is just a friend.”

Obviously, Kail and Chris' relationship has taken them to some pretty dark places over the years.

Most recently, Lowry revealed that Lopez demanded a paternity test following the birth of their first child, an experience that she found deeply humiliating.

These days, however, it appears that Chris and Kail have turned a corner in their dealings with one another.

Earlier this week, Chris was surprisingly candid and introspective when a fan asked him how it felt to see Kail cry on his account during recent episodes of Teen Mom 2.

“I’ve honestly never like seeing her cry so of course it’s not the best feeling but also I take full responsibility in what I have done in the past,” Lopez wrote in response.

“All I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children,” he added.

“Eventually, we will be able to coparenting peacefully seeing as she has done it with the others."

Chris might still have a long way to go with regard to becoming the kind of father Kail imagined for her kids, but for now, at least, it seems like he's taking baby steps in the right direction.