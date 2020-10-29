Kailyn Lowry: ARRESTED! For PUNCHING Chris Lopez! REPEATEDLY!

One week after Chris Lopez alleged that Kailyn Lowry is always playing the victim in any interaction between the exes, The Sun (UK) has dropped a bombshell:

Lowry was arrested in September for assault.

The victim in this shocking incident?

You guessed it:

Chris Lopez himself.

According to the aforementioned publication, Teen Mom 2 star Lowry was taken into custody in September 26 for "offensive touching," although the altercation in question took place on September 4.

Based on Delaware court papers, Lowry and Lopez got into a heated argument during a custody exchange of their oldest son, three-year old Lux.

Lopez, however, didn't report the alleged assault at the hands of his two-time baby mama until three weeks after the fact.

Reads a portion of the official legal documents:

“Christopher advised that on 9/04/2020… he was struck by his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, several times with a closed fist."

"Christopher stated that Kailyn and his mother had arranged to have a custodial swap for Lux Lowry at his residence."

You may be asking: Why would Kailyn have supposedly reacted in such angry, violent fashion at Christopher?

For a reason that some celebrity gossip readers may remember hearing about right around this time, back in late summer ...

... because Lopez had given Lux his first haircut.

Oh yes. Without permission from Lowry.

While there is sure to be disagreement between the two regarding the details, both sides acknowledged that this haircut took place.

Kailyn shared a photo of Lux's shortened locks shortly after picking the toddler up, saying at the time that she was stuck co-parenting with a narcissist.

She also said Lopez pulled this maneuver as a means of getting back at her, or one-upping her. As some kind of "control tactic."

Added Lowry back then in an Instagram Live video:

"I'm just at a place where it’s like, OK, you can f-ck with me all you want, you can choke me, you can put your hands on me."

"You can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me, do whatever you want, right?"

"But the second you do something to my child... I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."

Yikes.

Lopez, of course, plays a very small role in the life of Lux. At least compared to Lowry, who does most of the caretaking.

And Kailyn argued in early September that this was a major reason why she took issue with the unexpected haircut.

"When you don’t have joint custody or shared custody, that’s also an issue," she continued.

"Like, you literally see your kid once a week for a couple of hours a day if that, so you kind of don’t have that right to cut their hair when you’re not really a parent..."

"You’re like a f-king distant cousin," she added, railing against him.

"You’re literally a distant cousin, you’re not even a father."

As it turns out, however, Lowry may have conveniently skipped over what transpired after she picked up Lux and discovered what Lopez had done.

In his legal complaint, Lopez says Kailyn “returned to the residence and started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut."

Holy.

"Christopher stated that he did not fight back, and that Kailyn then left the residence," the report continues.

We cannot confirm at this time whether such actions took place. The case has yet to make its way through the courts.

HOWEVER, it's now worth re-considering what Lopez had to say after Lowry blasted him on social media for the haircut, and for being a deadbeat dad.

"I don’t give a sh-t bro, they make sh-t so much worse," he said on Instagram, proceeding to allude to what now seems liike a key aspect of the situation:

"I guarantee they didn’t tell y’all the whole story, I guarantee they didn’t tell y’all what they did after that."

Continued Lopez:

"I guarantee you ‘cause why, it’s gonna f-ck sh-t up for them if they ended up telling that part."

"Notice that they’ll tell you all the bad sh-t about me, guys," he adds, "but they hush about the sh-t that they do."

Back then, Lopez came across as the villain. He didn't exactly help his case, though, when he concluded as follows:

"I been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy that I didn’t f-cking scalp his ass."

Wow. Just wow.

Now, though, we maybe have the full story - or at least as close as we can get to it under the circumstances.

The Sun reports that Chris' sister was present for the fight and "attempted to pull Kailyn" off her sibling.

His mom also confirmed the incident to authorities. Lowry, meanwhile, spoke to the police last month.

"Kailyn stated she was upset because Christopher cut Lux’s hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical," authorities have stated.

A no-contact order has since issued and Lowry is to have “no contact, direct or indirect” with Chris.

Her arraignment has been set for January.

Lopez and Lowry share both sons Lux and Creed, the latter of whom was born in July. She has two other sons from previous relationships.

We'll update this frightening story with more news as it breaks.