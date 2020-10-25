Joy-Anna Duggar Wears Pants; Is the Whole Family Rebelling?

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar may wanna turn away right about now.

Heck... they may wanna just turn off the Internet in general.

Because the hits from their children just keep on coming.

In the wake of Jill Duggar going public with her beef against her parents, Joy-Anna Duggar has now seemingly sent a message to her parents as well.

And, even though she'd never say it, that message goes something like this we think:

EFF YOU, GUYS!

A bit dramatic in our interpretation? Maybe. But you do see the photo above, right?

And you do notice that joy-Anna is wearing pants in it, don't you?

That's typically a giant no-no for members of the Duggar family.

"I love my life and being a mom to this wild child!" wrote Joy-Anna as a caption to the snapshot of herself and her son, Gideon, adding:

"@carlinbates98 Captured this rare moment of him actually sitting still before he was back to climbing his slide."

Way back in 2013, Michelle -- who shares 19 children with her controlliing husband -- explained the basis behind the famous family’s modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up,” she said during a TLC interview at the time.

“I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’

"I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later.

"And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

Over the year, most of Michelle's daughters have abided by this strict guideline.

Good luck trying to find photos of them in anything outside of long dresses.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” Michelle also said years ago.

“Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered.

"By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

Jill. however, has made it clear of late that she's sick of these rules.

During a YouTube video on September 23, the mother of two explained how she often used to wear dresses or skirts in her teenage years to please her conservative mom and dad.

However, as she and husband Derick Dillard “grew as a couple,” she reevaluated the decision and felt she could still be “modest” and wear pants.

“We were able to be ourselves,” Dillard added of their decision to distance themselves from his in-laws and their unusual ways.

Over the past few days, meanwhile, Jill has become more and more vocal when it comes to her issues with her parents.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill told People Magazine of how the feud with Jim Bob and Michelle started.

Does Joy-Anna feel the same way?

We're starting to maybe think so.

“Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in response to Jill's latest comments, concluding:

“We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much.

"It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”