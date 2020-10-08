Joy-Anna Duggar Fires Back at Ignorant, Mom-Shaming Troll

Joy-Anna Duggar would like to make something perfectly clear.

She can't believe she has to say this, we'd imagine, and she's likely is in shock that strangers on the Internet would force her to do so.

But here we are.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old Counting On star and her family of four attended church together, where they snapped a few pictures to document the seemingly harmless occasion.

However, some morons on social media actually criticized Joy-Anna for taking her youngest child to church in the first place.

They considered it "irresponsible" for a parent to potentially expose his or her kid to COVID-19 in such a setting, with one individual remarking:

"I wouldn’t take a newborn that young around that many people in normal times -- let alone in the middle of a pandemic."

So, yeah. Duggar had to deal with that nonsense.

Then, some other critics went ahead and took issue with the way in which the mother of two is holding baby Evelyn Mae.

You can see for yourself the position the little girl is in via the images above and below and you can then decide whether Joy-Anna deserved any of the flak she garnered.

But others out there have already made up their mind.

"Why is she carrying that baby like that looks like she fixing to drop her!" one user wrote, prompting a response from Joy-Anna.

A rather sarcastic response, we should emphasize.

"Haha! Thank you for your concern! I was holding Evy and then Gideon was trying to hold my hand! I wasn't about to drop her tho!" Duggar wrote alongside a smiley face.

We have no idea how she was able to maintain her composure in the face of some random person questioning her parenting. Good on Joy-Anna.

Joy-Anna and husband Austin welcomed their daughter on August 21 at 2:12 p.m.

According to the reality stars, the infant weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long at the time she entered the world.

"To say my heart is full is an understatement," Duggar wrote on Instagram, announcing the newborn's arrival.

"We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5'' long!"

Added the TLC personality back then:

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!

"She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!

"We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

Often an open book, Joy-Anna then shared a video weeks later that detailed how she felt upon first holding her daughter.

The footage gives glimpses of Joy-Anna during seven hours of "active labor" in the hospital ... prior to showing the mother tearfully embracing her newborn just seconds after delivery.

As Joy-Anna pulls the baby up to her chest, her husband gives her a kiss on the forehead.

"We have a baby," Joy-Anna cries. "I can't believe it. I did it."