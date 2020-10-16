Joy-Anna Duggar Faces Widespread Criticism: Is She Hurting Her Kids!?!

Back in August, Joy-Anna Duggar welcomed her second child.

And the 22-year-old seems to have taken to motherhood even more naturally than her sisters.

She started young, of course -- very young.

Joy-Anna got pregnant on her honeymoon with Austin Forsyth, and the two of them have not stopped breeding since.

Sure there are occasional rumors that Joy is feeling rundown, but for the most part, she seems to enjoy every second of life as a mom.

Of course, motherhood is always difficult, and it's even harder when you have zero help from your spouse.

As cooking, cleaning, changing diapers, etc. are all considered "women's work" in the Duggar's world, Austin doesn't take part in any of those chores.

So perhaps Joy really is feeling a little stressed these days.

At least, that's the conclusion fans gave arrived at after laying eyes upon her latest Instagram post.

It seems the Forsyth family took a little fall stroll this week, and Joy decided to document the occasion for her fans.

However, many commenters were less interested in the brightly-colored foliage than in a very uncomfortable photo of Joy and Austin's kids.

As you can see, little Gideon and Evy were crammed into a basket for a photo opportunity.

It's the type of pic that many people would attempt, then decide not to post after taking a closer look at it.

But Joy just put it out there for all the world to see, and as you might have guessed, some of her followers were highly critical,

"I am absolutely losing my mind at this photo of Gideon and Evelyn shoved in a basket," one commenter wrote.

"WHY DID THEY DO THIS?" another asked.

"All I can think is, 'ouch' a third chimed in.

A fourth branded the pic a "Pinterest fail".

This is not the first time this week that Joy-Anna's Instagram pics have led fans to question her parenting decisions.

On Sunday, Joy took her kids to church, and it seemed the Forsyths were unconcerned about following proper Covid-19 protocols.

The family did not wear masks, and did not appear to be following any sort of social distancing guidelines.

In that case, the criticism against Joy-Anna was deadly serious.

In the case of the crammed basket, however, it's just pretty damn funny.