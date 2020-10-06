Jordyn Woods Joins OnlyFans, Makes Dreams Come True

This summer, Jordyn Woods broke the internet with a booty-tastic massage video.

Now, Kylie Jenner's former BFF is bringing her spectacular curves to OnlyFans.

On Monday, October 5, Jordyn Woods became a creator on OnlyFans.

The adult media subscription site has enjoyed a hefty boom this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has driven countless Americans to need to supplement their incomes.

In the case of 23-year-old Jordyn, subscribers must pay a monthly fee of $20 for access to what she chooses to share.

Now, OnlyFans is used by experienced sex workers -- porn stars, cam performers, strippers, and full service sex workers -- and has for some time.

2020 has seen new users join the platform, from single parents and laid off food service workers to already-wealthy celebrities.

Some, like Bella Thorne, have received scrutiny and intense criticism for misusing or even adversely impacting the platform, making things even harder for sex workers.

Speaking to Complex, Jordyn is making it clear that her intentions are very different.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built," she affirms.

Jordyn explains: “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”

“Growing up, I’ve been shamed a lot," Jordyn says in reflection.

"Being a curvy girl," she notes, "being young and seeing the skinny girls wear short shorts because it’s it’s hot outside."

"But," Jordyn explains, "I want to put on shorts and it’s provocative, or I want to put on a tank top and it’s provocative.”

She has joined forces with Steven Gomillion, whom she describes as one of her "absolute favorite photographers," to create dynamic, artistic, and tantalizing photos for her page.

"We're creating art on here," Jordyn emphasizes.

In contrast, she adds: "We're not posting just random selfies."

“There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there," Jordyn previews.

"And," she reasons, "it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project."

Jordyn explains that she chose OnlyFans "because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”

“I knew that because of everything I’ve gone through, I knew it could be very controversial," Jordyn acknowledges.

"And," she adds, "I could avoid the controversy."

"But to me," Jordyn expresses, "it’s about the bigger picture and the opportunity that I see is there."

“I felt like it was a great opportunity," Jordyn raves, "and I’m so excited to join it and be a part of it."

She adds: "and I’m even more excited for my genuine supporters and followers and whoever decides to join gets to see that part of me."

"Every single day I get tweets or comments [saying], ‘When are you dropping the OnlyFans?’" Jordyn shares.

"I bet it’s going to be shocking to people," Jordyn admits.

"But when they understand the bigger picture," she predicts, "I think it’ll all make sense.”

Jordyn will of course remain on other social media platforms, explaining that she is simply “trying to be a modern-day Renaissance woman and do everything.”