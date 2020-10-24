Joe Giudice: I'm Tapping So Much Italian Booty!

Joe Giudice ia living his best life in Italy.

Even while admitting it's not exactly the ideal life he once dreamed of.

If only he hadn't broken federal law, you know?

Speaking to E! News, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey opened up about where things stand for him these days, several months after his deportation -- and amid rumors that he's dating some lawyer with bad taste.

"We're not really dating," Joe told the afoermentioned outlet about his new love interest, basically confirming the two are just shagging:

"But we're, like, seeing each other or whatever."

Giudice went on to explain that he's simply making the best of what had been a very crappy situation, referring to how he and Teresa pleaded guilty to financial fraud and each spent months in prison.

"Listen, it's not that I'm enjoying my life," he told E! News. "It's the life that I have to live now. Okay? So what am I supposed to do? I'm working."

According to E!, one of Joe's jobs involved "a woman's massager, let's just say."

As for his ex-wife?

What if she found another lover, as she has supposedly already done?

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well," Joe says.

'Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?

"Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

Joe and Teresa were married for over two decades and are the parents of four daughters.

They announced their separation just under a year ago, following an endless array of divorce rumors and infidelity accusations hurled against each other by both parties.

"I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already," Joe said here of Teresa, adding:

"What are you going to do? It's been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not.

"I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

Seriously, guys, Joe Giudice wants you to know that he's getting after it abroad.

He also wants you to know that he and Teresa are doing their best to co-parents Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and 11-year-old Audriana.

"I've known Teresa since she was born. My father drove her father to the hospital and she was born.

'Their family was from my town over here, where I was born, and her parents knew my parents when they were in the old country here so we go back a long way. I can't get mad at her.

"She's the mother of my four daughters and she's taking care of them right now because obviously I can't," he said.

The coronavirus is helping matters, either, as it greatly restricts travels around the globe these days.

However, both Milania and Gia will be heading to Italy to be with their dad next month.

For now, Joe will need to take what he can get.

And who he can get.

"What am I going to do, have the kids move here to a country that they don't even know the language? That would be a disaster. That'll be even worse," Joe added.

"So the only thing we can do is try to make things the best we can. It's a shame what they had to go through, those kids.

"Thank God they're tough kids but it's still a damn shame.

"At the end of the day, you know, we're doing our best."