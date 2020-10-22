Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: We're Praying to Make Up with Jill!

It is, officially, all out in the open now.

For many months, the Internet was forced to speculate on where things stood between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

With Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, constantly attacking his father-in-law for being controlling, greedy and manipulative, those who have followed this family continued to wonder:

On whose side does Jill fall?

Does she agree that her dad stole money from her and that her relatives made it impossible for her to live any sort of autonomous existence?

Or did she think her husband was being far too harsh and close-minded?

Over the past month or so, we've been given our answer.

Jill Duggar has wore a revealing bathing suit... and drank alcohol... and even admitted that she uses birth control.

She's taken rebellious actions against her conservative mother and father AND now she's also spoken out against them.

First, there was the self-recorded YouTube video that featured Jill and Derick admitted they're estranged from most of the Duggars.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill confessed in this footage, adding of her well-known parents, brothers and sisters:

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family.

"We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."

Then, there was the shocking interview Jill and Derick gave this week to People Magazine, confirming to a national, wildly popular publication that they have major issues with Jim Bob and Michelle.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said in this feature, explaining that she and Dillard weren't even permitted to set their own goals.

Dillard emphasized this point in the same article.

"The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that,'" he claimed.

Jill, of course, starred on 19 Kids and Counting and then also on the spinoff Countiing On... until Dillard got fired and she left the show along with him.

"By that point we'd had enough," Jilll told People. "We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

This may be a biased revision of history, considering Dillard was dropped by TLC for making anti-transgender remarks in regard to fellow reality star Jazz Jennings.

But that's also not the point right now.

Instead, the point is that Jill Duggar, formerly one of Jim Bob and Michelle's most loyal kids, has now gone very public with her family feud.

And her parents have actually responded!

When asked for a statement by People, this is what the controversial couple said:

Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out.

We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much.

It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!

Jill may have the same hope and the same prayer, but she's very clearly her own woman these days.

A case in point? That would likely make her mother and father vomit?

For their fifth wedding anniversary, Derick and Jill hung out in Missouri -- and rread the Kama Sutra.

The latter's advice for a strong marriage? It didn't have anything to do with biblical teachings, that's for certain. Said Jill at the time:

"Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!"