Jill Duggar SHOCKER: Did She Just Endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

A lot of people may be rooting for Jana Duggar, but that doesn't mean that they agree with her pro-Trump post or her brother's campaign.

One person who may disagree is Jill, whose continuing rebellion from her family may include her political leanings, too.

Lawn signs are commonplace in the final months of any political campaign, but they can be tacky, easily damaged, and are sometimes stolen.

19-year-old James Duggar had an idea for a way to signal his family's fundamentalist take on the 2020 election -- making a bold statement.

He carved "TRUMP 2020" into the lawn, killing perhaps enough blades of grass to to match how many Americans Trump has allowed to die preventable deaths from the pandemic.

James did this and then Jana shared it, but they are hardly alone.

Jed Duggar's political campaign, in which the 21-year-old who has effectively never had a real choice in his life, aims to put him in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

He has no qualifications whatsoever or any life experience or valuable education. What he does have is staunch conservative views that his family has drilled into his skull since infancy.

Now, Jill has been conspicuously distant from her family for some time, and there is more to that than squabbling about Jim Bob enriching himself off of their roles on reality TV.

Jill has a nose piercing. She speaks about sex, though marital, that is not framed as submission to her husband's desires but as a bonding activity between partners.

She has enrolled her children in public school, where they can be exposed to people and ideas that are not members of the Duggar family's cult.

But it has always been assumed that Jill and Derick's politics remain staunchly conservative.

After all, Derick's biggest scandal is the abhorrent transphobic things that he has said about trans children and about trans teenager Jazz Jennings.

But ... Jill just shared a post that has only nice things to say about a certain Senator and Vice Presidential candidate.

"Kamala is beloved," the post begins, referring to Democratic running-mate Kamala Harris.

The post continues: "Donald is fearfully and wonderfully made."

That could only be a reference to the current occupant of the Oval Office, Donald J Trump.

"Mike is cherished," the post adds, clearly referring to Vice President Mike Pence.

The post then reads: "Joe is important enough that I died for him."

That, of course, is in reference to Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

All four statements, though on separate lines, are presented as a quote.

The quote is then credited to Jesus Christ.

Additionally, the post includes an eye-catching hashtag that reads "#Jesus2020."

Written atop the image is "Such a good reminder for us all."

"And," the caption continues, "a heart check for me."

Additionally, "this" is written across the post to emphasize how important the message seems to be.

Of course, Jill did not create this image or manufacture the quote.

She is sharing a post that was originally shared by Derick's sister-in-law, Deena Dillard.

Jill is married to Derrick, whose brother Daniel is married to Deena. Clearly, they are on similar pages when it comes to theology.

A central element to Christian theology is that Jesus died as a substitute sacrifice that then atoned for the wrongdoings, past, present, and future, of all humanity.

As such, there is often (but not always) a push within religious circles to honor that sacrifice, in part by not directing hatred at any human being -- because Jesus died for them, too, within their theological framework.

Jill isn't necessarily choosing sides. But anything short of calling Joe Biden and Kamala Harris "demons" or "luciferians" will put her at odds within some fundamentalist circles.