Jill Duggar: Okay, THIS is Why I Split from My Family...

Jill Duggar isn't just drinking alcohol these days, you guys.

She's also spilling all the tea.

In a brand new interview with People Magazine, the former Counting On star delves into extreme detail in regard to herself, her family ... and why the two are very much on the outs.

"Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill candidly told the publication, explaining that she and husband Derick Dillard weren't even permitted to set their own goals.

Not if said goals conflicted with TLC executives or her parents' plans.

Jill was unable to live her own life, she claims.

As a quick refresher:

Jill was a lead star on 19 Kids and Counting, a reality show that chronicled the highly-religious, ultra-conservative Duggar household.

It premiere in 2007 and was then canceled in 2015 after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting two of his siblings when he was a teenager.

Jill then played a major role on the spinoff Counting On... until Dillard was fired for making anti-transgender remarks and Jill left along with him, although she alleges to have gone away on her own accord.

Dillard is now in his final year of law school and joined his wife for this joint People interview.

"The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that,'" he says.

This has been a constant theme for Derick for well over a year now.

He has used his social media feeds to blast father-in-law Jim Bob, even accusing him of stealing the millions of dollars his kids earned from their TLC programs.

For awhile, Jill remained quiet in the face of this feud.

But she started to make certain decisions over the past several weeks that made it clear which side she was on.

First, Jill drank alcohol.

Then, she posed in a revealing bathing suit.

And then... she admitted to using birth control!

When you consider the family from which she comes, their values and their rules and their belief system, these were inarguably giant EFF-YOUs to both her mother and father.

In a recent YouTube video, Jill confessed she isn't close to her relatives anymore.

And now here she is, speaking openly about the fallout to a prominent national magazine.

When the couple told the cable network and Jill's family about their decision to leave Counting On, Jill says "it didn't go over very well with anyone," elaborating as follows:

"By that point we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."

Where does that leave Jill and Derick now?

The former can wear pants. Both can listen to non-religious music. And their kids, we assume, will be allowed to kiss their significant others prior to marriage.

The spouses have also began sharing more of their lives on their Dillard Family blog and on their Dillard Family official YouTube page.

"We can be the ones to tell our story," they explain of why they've branched off and focused on these platforms.

Still, Jill's hope is to one day reconcile with her loved ones.

"I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," Jill says.

"But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."

Jim Bob and Michelle, meanwhile, haven't said much about their split from Jill.

When reached by People, though, they did issue a statement that reads:

"Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much.

"It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"