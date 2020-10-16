Jill Duggar: I'm the Only Duggar Who Doesn't Think Covid-19 Is a Hoax!

America has been coping with the Covid-19 crisis for about seven months now, and regardless of how you feel about lockdown orders and sheltering in place, there's no denying that the virus is real.

Over 220,000 Americans are dead, and many regions of the country are bracing themselves for a third spike that might continue through the winter.

But despite all of that, there are still ignorant conspiracy theorists out there -- one of them being Jim Bob Duggar, who proudly believes the coronavirus is a hoax.

And it appears that most of his kids have decided to go along with Jim Bob's insanity.

Most recently, we saw Joy-Anna Duggar taking her kids to church without a mask anywhere in sight.

Joy seemed to have little interest in social distancing, and she's certainly not the only Duggar to take that stance.

Early on in the pandemic, Jana Duggar signaled that she's not worried about Covid by posting Instagram photos in which she engaged in public activities with no mask and no social distancing.

Thankfully, there's at least one member of the Duggar family who's capable of understanding science and thinking for herself.

We're talking, of course, about Jill Duggar.

Earlier this week, Jill posted an Instagram Story in which she can be seen hanging out with Jessa Joy-Anna, and a whole mess of Duggar offspring.

“Enjoyed some sister time (missing the rest of the sisters) at the @craftfairnwa today!” she captioned the post.

“The weather was perfect!”

As you can see, Jill was the only one wearing a mask.

In the r/DuggarSnark Reddit group, critics had a field day with the Duggars' apparent lack of concern for this deadly pandemic, even in the presence of their children.

“It’s a weird feeling, because I’m so proud of [Jill] for wearing a mask around her siblings and in public, and yet it’s the bare minimum anyone should be doing,” wrote one commenter.

“I hope that Jessa’s kids are asking her why they aren’t wearing masks,” added another.

Of course, it's not terribly surprising that Jill is the only one of her sisters who's willing to go against Jim Bob's decree.

She's been increasingly distancing herself from her parents' ignorant worldview, and she reportedly has little contact with Jim Bob and Michelle.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jill even drinks alcohol, which is strictly forbidden in her family.

Jill's son Israel was not present for the recent day out, and as several Redditors observed, this is probably he attends public school, unlike the other Duggar kids, who have all been homeschooled.

“I hope Izzy learns a lot, shocking all the Duggars with how much he learns,” one Reddit user commented.

“Hopefully, he will change or at least challenge their idea of public school.”

Yws! Here's hoping that this is the beginning of a Duggar Age of Enlightenment!