Jill Duggar: I Would NEVER Allow My Kids to Be Gay!

Jill Duggar has been on quite the emotional journey for the past few years, hasn't she?

She's been cutting ties with her family, and also cutting her hair -- a big deal for a Duggar lady.

She wears pants, she has her nose pierced, she and her gross husband, Derick Dillard, use condoms to prevent pregnancy.

In the regular world, all of those things aren't even remotely remarkable, but in the world the Duggars come from ...

It's pretty darn radical, honestly.

There's been lots of evidence lately of Jill breaking free from her super strict upbringing, and she's even talked about it directly in interviews and videos she and Derick have shared.

But in her latest interview, Jill makes it clear that in some ways, she's still just as backward as her family ever was.

You hate to see it, huh?

Jill recently did a huge interview with People magazine that's been trickling out over the past several days, and in a new bit shared by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, she discussed her thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community.

And, wouldn't you know it, it's not great.

This isn't exactly surprising, considering all the horrible things Derick has said -- his transphobic remarks against another TLC star, Jazz Jennings, were what got their little family fired from Counting On, after all.

But it's just always going to be disappointing to read trash like this.

As Jill said in her interview, "As far as our views on the LGBTQ+ community, we do hold to our faith that that lifestyle is not condoned, and we believe it to be a sinful thing."

She also said that "Just because we don't agree with someone on their lifestyle doesn't mean that we can't be friends."

While they would tolerate that "lifestyle" when it comes to friends, it seems like she wouldn't do the same for family, including her own children.

On the topic of what would happen if one of her children ever confessed that they weren't straight, she said "We would of course love our kids just the same but couldn't condone their lifestyle."

"But if they are an adult and not under our roof, then they could make their own decisions."

She was asked what specifically she would do if her kids came out while they were still living under her roof, and she refused to answer, which is a little scary.

However, she did say that "We realize that change is usually hard, and we wouldn't expect a changing relationship with our children to be any easier, but we hope that we'd both be able to acknowledge that too and still love each other."

What does that even mean?

Is she saying that they'd kick their child out of the house if it ever happened, is that the change she's talking about?

It's kind of hard to interpret that any other way, but that could just be us having such little faith in the Dillards.

On the other hand, she's definitely saying that if one of their kids came out that she hopes they'd still be able to love each other, and that's concerning no matter what way you look at it.

Jill has come an awful long way in the past few years, so we're hoping that as she keeps growing, she can let go of these cruel, hateful, ignorant ideas.

In the meantime ... man, this is just gross.