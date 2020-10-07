Jill Duggar Finally Confesses: I'm Not Close to My Family... At All!

Jill Duggar has come right out and said it at last.

She's finally revealed the truth, following many weeks of dancing around the issue and beating around the bush.

So, here it is, folks:

Jill Duggar is estranged from her family.

This shouldn't come as any real surprise, considering all Jill has said and done of late.

She's posed in a revealing bathing suit. She's admitted to drinking alcohol. She even says she uses birth control.

And now, in a new YouTube video filmed alongside her husband, Derick Dillard, Jill has come clean about the situation in more detail.

“There’s been some distancing there,” Jill confessed in this video, adding of her famous parents, brothers and sisters:

“We’re not on the best terms with some of my family.

"We’ve had some disagreements, but we’re working towards healing definitely and restoration, but we’re having to kind of just take some time and heal."

Jill, of course, is one of 19 siblings. She's become the most rebellious of late, seemingly taking her husband's side in Derick's ongoing feud with father-in-law Jim Bob.

For many months now, Derick has blasted Jim Bob for allegedly stealing money from his children and for being overly controlling when it comes to the filming of TLC's Counting On.

“We’re doing what’s best for our family right now and just working through, it I guess," Jill continued on this subject.

“We are praying and trusting God that like the timeline is his and what that looks like and everything.

"So we definitely appreciate your prayers, and we don’t want to go into detail.”

Jill and Derick left Counting On in 2017 -- after the latter got fired by executives for his barrage of anti-transgender comments in regard to fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings.

This, however, is NOT the story that Jill tells.

“We left the show three years ago because basically our family goals that we had for ourselves didn’t align with what we found out,” she now claims.

“We ended up finding out that we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff as we felt like we needed.

"We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just to pursue our own goals.”

Prior to becoming series regulars on Counting On, Jill and Derick were frequently seen on 19 Kids and Counting, a series that got canceled after Jill's brother, Josh Duggar, admitted to molesting his own sisters when he was a teenager.

These family members really have made quite the eye-popping headlines over the years, haven't they?

After spending nearly a decade on television, though, Jill says “It was a good decision for us" to leave, adding of her and Derick:

"It was a really difficult decision, but something that we knew we needed to do for our family.”

Could they return to the small screen someday?

"We will not go back on the show under the circumstances that we were under at the time that we left," Derick says in this video.

"Meaning just as a family, we have to be able to make decisions that allow us to navigate our lives and have the information and control so that we know whether or not we can even plan anything."

Sounds like a strong maybe, doesn't it?

Adds Jill:

“Right now we have no plans to join back into the how or anything. We don’t regret leaving the show. We feel like it was the best thing for our family.”

“We have our lives back now," Derick concludes.