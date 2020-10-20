Jessica Simpson: I'm 40, I'm Hot, and I Lost 100 Pounds!

These are interesting times in the lives of our late-'90s/early-2000s pop icons.

As Britney Spears struggles publicly with issues that she'd probably prefer to keep private, we're reminded that just surviving teen stardom is an impressive feat, and those who are able to remain relevant and maintain their grip on reality into adulthood have accomplished something truly rare.

Take Jessica Simpson, for example.

She exploded on the scene in 1999 at the age of 18, when her debut album sold 2 million copies, a feat that even established artists rarely accomplish these days.

Simpson went on to become one of the first stars of the reality TV era, as The Newlyweds -- a series that focused on her relationship with Nick Lachey -- became a surprise ratings hit for MTV.

But as is so often the case, the meteoric rise was followed by a precipitous plunge.

In recent years, Simpson has struggled with alcoholism and the resurfaced trauma from abuse she suffered as a child.

Through it all, however, Jessica remained a devoted mother and a savvy businesswoman, and these days, she's enjoying the sort of comeback that we rarely see in modern Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Simpson revealed that she'd lost 100 pounds following her most recent pregnancy.

Jessica turned 40 over the summer, and it seems that she's healthier and happier than she's ever been in her life.

And for many fans, recent photos of the singer/businesswoman in various yoga poses have served as evidence that health and happiness are attainable at any age.

"Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset," Simpson captioned the photo above.

Just a year ago, Simpson was tipping the scales at 240 pounds.

Her longtime personal trainer Harley Pasternak says Jessica's fitness routine centered on five daily goals: walking 10,000 steps, exercise, eating healthy, getting at least seven hours of sleep and unplugging from technology for an hour.

"The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,” Pasternak recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

"She was so motivated and positive. She was saying that her body has not belonged to her for the past decade," the trainer continued.

"Not in a bad way, in a positive way — her body has been designated to create life and now it's hers again and she's going to make it fantastic in a really enjoyable way."

Well, whatever Jessica is doing, it's clearly working.

In her recent memoir, Simpson revealed that she was unable to properly care for herself physically until she addressed the trauma that had held her back for so long.

We can all benefit from her example in that regard.