Jersey Shore Resumes Filming: What Will Its Bubble Look Like?

Gym. Tanning. Laundry.

Total and complete isolation?

According to Deadline sources, MTV has resumed production on Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, with cast members having gathered in Nevada for a run of episodes that won't resemble anything we've seen before on the show.

Due to COVID-19, of course.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will all returrn for the new season.

But they'll be holed up in some kind of resort for shooting.

It's unclear at the moment just how this will work, considering Jersey Shore centers most installments around these personalities going out to drink and party.

These types of activities are prohibited across most states these days, however.

Deadline, though, emphasizes that the show will follow "local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements" all season long.

Other reality shows, such as The Bachelorette and Love Island, have also planned out quarantine-based new seasons for the fall.

MTV announced this spring that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will come back for a fourth season.

It was guaranteed to look different from the past even aside from the coronavirus, however, once original cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi confirmed she wasn't returning to the franchise.

"I just can't do it anymore," she said in December, elaborating as follows:

"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore... it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."

Snooki is married to Jionni LaValle and the couple shares a seven-year old named Lorenzo; a five-year old named Giovanna; and a six-month old named Angelo.

Polizzi has not ruled out appearing on some other reality show in the future, as long as there is some flexibility with filming.

And perhaps less alcohol on set.

"She’s excited for what’s to come in 2020 and start the next chapter of her life without Jersey Shore. She will always call the cast not just friends, but family,” said a source many months ago.

This past season of Jersey Shore, meanwhile, ranked as the top-rated cable network show among 18-49-year olds in its timeslot.

All these years after it debuted, viewers are still interested in Angelina blasting her friends for ruining her wedding and/or Ronnie constantly battling with his baby mama, Jen Harley.

What's in store for a bubbly fourth season?

We have no idea.

But we'll be tuning in to find out!