Jersey Shore Return Date, Hilarious Plot Details: Revealed!

Are you ready to spend the holidays with the fam?

So asks MTV in the first promo for Jersey Shore; Family Vacation Season 4, which is set to return this fall with new episodes.

New episodes, we ought to say, that will be unlike any in series history.

In a press release made public on Thursday, the cable network confirmed that Pauly D and company will return with back-to-back new episodes on November 19 at 8/7c.

Reads a section of this release:

Following an explosive season three finale, which was the highest-rated episode since 2018, the pop-culture phenomenon returns for season four to make “Jerztory” as the world looks a little different and social distancing is the new rule.

Yes, it actually says that program is going to make Jerztory.

In what sense and/or context in this made-up word being used?

In the COVID-19 sense.

As previously detailed, the upcoming season will take place in a bubble-type of environment necessitated by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to various sources, 495 Productions -- the company behind this beloved reality show -- has assured the proper authorities that the Jersey Shore cast and crew will be “adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements" while filming in Nevada.

MTV reports that production will take place entirely within a siingle "resort," assuring viewers that everyone involved will be "living their best lives."

It remains unclear, and sort of fascinating, just how this will feel and look.

Jersey Shore, after all, is largely based around the stars going out and getting drunk and interacting with folks outside of the cast itself.

How exciting will a season be that centers exclusively on Pauly D, Vinny, Ronnie, JWOWW, Deena, Angelina and The Situation simply sitting around and eating dinner as a group?

Continues this same press release:

With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever -- until now.

Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make the family whole again.

So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best.

It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

Hey, at least producers are admitting this is basically a scripted program now, you know?

Aside from the setting, another major difference on Season 4 will be the absence of Snooki.

The long-time, often-drunk star announced several months ago that she was moving away from the series that made her famous, stating that she was sick of the drama and wanted to spend more time with here cute kids.

"My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him," Snooki explained in January of one major reason why she quit.

"So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did,'" she continued.

"It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore," Snooki added of departing to go film, concluding of her children:

"They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now."

So there you have it, folks.

Jersey Shore is returning, minus a popular star and minus the freedom these individuals normally have when a pandemic is NOT taking over the country.

Will you tune in for the premiere?