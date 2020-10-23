Jennifer Aniston: For the Love of God (and Country), Do Not Vote for Kanye!

Jennifer Aniston may have made a name for herself by starring on the sitcom Friends.

But the actress made it very clear on Friday:

She is NOT friends with Kanye West.

And, you know what?

She doesn't think the rapper would be a very good friend to Americans as their Commander-in-Chief, either.

Like over 52 millions citizens to date, Aniston voted early this afternoon, snapping a handful of photos of herself at the ballot box and then shortly afterward.

She posted these photos on Instagram -- and included with them a detailed and pointed message about the process, the country, the candidates she chose... and Kanye West.

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," wrote the beloved actress, adding:

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue.

"He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

Aniston continued along these same themes, sharing her views on various subjects and why she thinks Biden and Harris are best for The United States.

'I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now...

"Your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

For those unaware, this election pits Biden against incumbent loon Donald Trump.

Concluded Aniston in the main part of her post:

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world.

"Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Mostly fair and reasonable enough, right?

The post-script, however, is the reason why Aniston's single vote, and the caption she associated with it, have since gone viral.

It reads:

PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.

Oh, well. Okay then!

West, of course, really is running for President... in the states for which he's qualified to be on the ballot, that is.

This run thus far has angered his wife because Kanye has used his platform to say he wanted to abort daughter North West and to reveal lots of other personal information as well.

It's also angered millions of his fellow U.S. citizens because it's pretty evident at this point that West doesn't care about winning at all.

He only cares about taking votes away from Joe Biden and, therefore, helping Donald Trump earn a second term.

Kanye has not commented on this alleged collusion with the Trump campaign, but he's received assistance from administration operatives.

If you'll recall, West also met with Trump in the Oval Office a couple years ago, something that seemed totally unexpected and insane at the time.

Fast forward to now, though? And all that has transpired since?

And, well, can anything involving Trump be classified as surprising at this juncture?