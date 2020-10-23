Jennifer Aniston: For the Love of God (and Country), Do Not Vote for Kanye!

by at .

Jennifer Aniston may have made a name for herself by starring on the sitcom Friends.

But the actress made it very clear on Friday:

She is NOT friends with Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston Voted

And, you know what?

She doesn't think the rapper would be a very good friend to Americans as their Commander-in-Chief, either.

Like over 52 millions citizens to date, Aniston voted early this afternoon, snapping a handful of photos of herself at the ballot box and then shortly afterward.

She posted these photos on Instagram -- and included with them a detailed and pointed message about the process, the country, the candidates she chose... and Kanye West.

Jennifer Aniston: I Voted!

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," wrote the beloved actress, adding:

"I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies.

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue.

"He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

Jennifer Aniston with a Smirk

Aniston continued along these same themes, sharing her views on various subjects and why she thinks Biden and Harris are best for The United States.

'I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now...

"Your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

For those unaware, this election pits Biden against incumbent loon Donald Trump.

Jennifer Aniston at 50

Concluded Aniston in the main part of her post:

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world.

"Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Mostly fair and reasonable enough, right?

Jennifer Aniston at the Globes

The post-script, however, is the reason why Aniston's single vote, and the caption she associated with it, have since gone viral.

It reads:

PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.

Oh, well. Okay then!

Jennifer Aniston is Smiling

West, of course, really is running for President... in the states for which he's qualified to be on the ballot, that is.

This run thus far has angered his wife because Kanye has used his platform to say he wanted to abort daughter North West and to reveal lots of other personal information as well.

It's also angered millions of his fellow U.S. citizens because it's pretty evident at this point that West doesn't care about winning at all.

He only cares about taking votes away from Joe Biden and, therefore, helping Donald Trump earn a second term.

Kanye West Has Issues

Kanye has not commented on this alleged collusion with the Trump campaign, but he's received assistance from administration operatives.

If you'll recall, West also met with Trump in the Oval Office a couple years ago, something that seemed totally unexpected and insane at the time.

Fast forward to now, though? And all that has transpired since?

And, well, can anything involving Trump be classified as surprising at this juncture?

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Jennifer Aniston Biography

Jennifer Aniston Hairstyle
Jennifer Aniston is beloved throughout Hollywood. She's had a tough personal life, but is still beautiful and a solid actress. More »
Full Name
Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Photos

Jennifer Aniston: I Voted!
Jennifer Aniston Voted
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunited
Brad and Jen SAG Awards Pic
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston: SAG Awards 2020
Jennifer Aniston at the Globes

Jennifer Aniston Quotes

I actually feel I've been unbelievably lucky in love. I don't feel like I'm supposed to be any further along or somewhere that I'm not. I'm right where I'm supposed to be.

Jennifer Aniston

You just have to love your life. I have my health, I have my friends, I have my loved ones. I'm extremely lucky.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Videos

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Recreate Iconic Movie Scene... And No One Can Handle It
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Recreate Iconic Movie Scene... And No One Can Handle It
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Confirm Split
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Confirm Split
Jennifer Aniston Speaks on Pregnancy Rumprs
Jennifer Aniston Speaks on Pregnancy Rumprs