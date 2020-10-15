Jenelle Evans Posts Unrecognizable Pic: What Sort of Hillbilly Plastic Surgery Is This?! Fans Ask

by at .

Jenelle Evans has a whole lot of time on her hands these days.

It's been over a year since Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, but rather than seeking employment that would enable her to support her children and stepchildren, she prefers to busy herself by documenting every second of her waking life.

Jenelle Is Very Angry

This week, Jenelle finished her six-part YouTube series about her troubles with CPS.

It was late, of course, but the fact that she finished at all should tell you how bored she is these days.

Generally, this is not a woman with a ton of follow-through.

Jenelle in Tears

But the video project was a labor of pettiness and immaturity, two of Lowry's defining characteristics.

As for all the other hours of the day when Evans has a camera in her face -- well, that's just pure narcissism, which might be Ms. Evans' most abundant trait.

This usually means embarrassing Jenelle TikTok dances, but sometimes, she documents the thrills of sitting around the house on a Tuesday afternoon.

Jenelle Evans, In Bikini, With Chicken

"It's really, really hot out here, so I have a bikini on," explained in a recent Instagram Story.

Jenelle seems to always have a bikini on these days, which is a testament to the sloth-like lifestyle she's adopted.

But fans were less focused on Jenelle's body than on her face, which seems to have undergone some changes since last we saw her.

Jenelle Is Filtered

"What is happening to her face," one Reddit user wrote in a thread about the latest pics.

"The swamp is literally melting her," another commenter suggested.

"It looks like she might have went a bit heavy on the forehead botox…" a third suggested.

Jenelle Takes a Bikini Selfie

"It can make your brow look, well.. heavy."

The speculation continues for a while, as Jenelle undeniably looks different, but there's no way she can afford plastic surgery, or even fillers.

Finally one redditor offered up the obvious answer to this conundrum.

Jenlle and David Celebrate Three Years

"Its just a shitty filter lol," she wrote.

Yes, they're doing amazing things with filters these days, but they're also doing ... whatever the hell Jenelle just posted.

It's not like Instagram charges for better filters, so we don't know why Jenelle always picks the crappiest ones.

Jenelle Can Count

But hey, whatever keeps her busy, right?

We'd rather have Jenelle posting unrecognizable selfies than video series in which she cries about how unfair the world is.

And who knows, maybe if she gets bored enough, she'll eventually get around to spending time with her kids!

Jenelle Evans: Did She Just Share a Recording of David Eason Abusing His Daughter?!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Jenelle Evans Biography

Jenelle Picture
Jenelle Evans starred on 16 and Pregnant and now Teen Mom 2 on MTV. She is the mother of a 16-month-old, Jace, and has a troubled... More »
Full Name
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Photos

Jenelle Takes a Bikini Selfie
Jenelle Is Filtered
Jenelle Is Very Angry
Jenelle Is Sorry, Dude
Jenelle Apologizes on TikTok
Jenlle and David Celebrate Three Years

Jenelle Evans Videos

Jenelle Evans Shares Heartbreaking Video of David Abusing Daughter?!
Jenelle Evans Shares Heartbreaking Video of David Abusing Daughter?!
Jenelle Evans Says "Life Is Pain," Hints at ANOTHER Breakup With David Eason!
Jenelle Evans Says "Life Is Pain," Hints at ANOTHER Breakup With David Eason!
Jenelle Evans: CPS Hurt Me So Bad, Dude!
Jenelle Evans: CPS Hurt Me So Bad, Dude!