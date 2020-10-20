Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith Finally Reach Custody Agreement

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith have reached a truce at last.

This time, however, it didn't involve the gifting of a Donald Trump flag.

According to TMZ sources, the former Teen Mom star and her ex-boyfriend/baby daddy have signed off on an official custody arrangement for their son, Kaiser.

These legal documents state that Evans will remain the primary caretaker of the six-year old, while Nathan will get to spend time with the child every other weekend.

Every fifth weekend, meanwhile, Kaiser's grandmother, Doris, will have custody of the toddler...

... while Nathan's mom will fill in any time her son is unable to serve as a parent during his designated weekends.

Just to finish off the specifics here:

On even years, Kaiser be with his polarizing mother for Thanksgiving; on oddd years, he eats turkey and stuffing with his dad.

For Christmas, Kaiser is set to open his sticking with Jenelle on Christmas morning, and then with his dad later that day, remaining with Griffith untiil Decemberr 27.

Mother's Day? He's with his mother. Father's day? He's with his father. During the summer, Nathan gets six weeks straight with Kaiser.

This agreement comes in the week of Nathan reaching out and trying to make peace with both Jenelle and her husband, David Eason.

As mentioned above, he recently sent Eason a Donald Trump flag because they both support the current President.

"You know what I think is super adorable? The way [Nathan] bought a new Trump flag for David. Glad everyone is on the same page now," Jenelle told followers thisi month, taking them very far aback and adding:

"Never in a million years would I think those two would get along."

It now seems as if Griffith perhaps wanted to smooth things over with Jenelle and David prior to this court judgment... in order to ensure he got to spend as muchh time with Kaiser as possible.

As recently as this past July, Eason slammed Nathan as a total deadbeat dad.

Last summer, as you likely recall, Child Protective Services removed Kaiser and his step-siblings from Jenelle and David's home after Eason shot and killed their family dog and the surroundings seemed dangerous for kids.

Griffith trashed both parents at the time, angling publicly to wrestle custody away from Evans.

In June, then, Eason was arrested for an alleged assault against one of Jenelle's friends, prompting Griffith to go off on him via Twitter, accusing hm of child abuse.

"How do you explain marks on my son's back, black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation," he asked, continuing as follows:

"Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior ... NOTHING HAPPENS.

"What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!"

It now appears, however, as if these kinds of rants are over.

Per the judge who finalized this custody agreement, neither Jenelle nor Nathan can trash talk the other in front of their son.

Can they do it on social media? Yes.

But do they really want to risk the wrath of the other right about now?