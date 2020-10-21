Jed Duggar: Facing Jail Time For Illegal Campaign Donations?

If you're a fan of the Duggar family, you're probably aware of Jedidiah's political ambitions.

At just 21 years of age, Jed Duggar is running for a seat in the Arkansas State House of Representatives.

He almost certainly won't win in November, but Jed is really giving it his all -- even going so far as to break campaign finance laws.

According to a new report from Katie Joy of the Without a Crystal Ball vlog, Jed is being accused of accepting thousands of dollars in illegal donations.

Joy claims that Jed received $8,400 in donations from a single donor.

Under Arkansas campaign finance laws, that's three times the amount that an individual is allowed to donate.

The funds came from a retired banker in Lafayette, Louisiana named Ross Little.

(Why a Louisiana resident is taking so much interest in a race for the Arkanas State House of Representatives is anyone's guess.)

It appears that Little made some of the contributions under his wife's name, but because they're registered to vote at the same address, they're one person as far as the law is concerned.

Jed already appears to be waging a losing campaign, so a scandal like this is the worst kind of bad news.

In addition to the negative press it's sure to generate, the illegal maneuver could bear some costly penalties for Jed.

UK tabloid The Sun reports that each violation is likely to carry a fine of $3,500, bringing the total to $7,000.

Amazingly, it seems Jed is allowed to use campaign funds to pay the fines, but he must report them as campaign expenditures.

As for the rumors that Jed might receive jail time for these violations, that seems highly unlikely, especially given the fact that these are relatively small dollar amounts we're talking about, and Jed is extremely well-connected.

Other donors include John, Joseph, James and Jason Duggar, as well as Jessa's husband Ben Seewald and Joy's husband Austin Forsyth, each of whom contributed $500.

Jed also appears to have donated $25,000 to his own campaign.

Last year, Jed left home and moved into a house owned by his father in Arkansas' 89th District, so that he could challenge Democrat Megan Godfrey for her seat in the state house.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale," Duggar wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I’d appreciate your prayers, support and your vote!” he added.

“I am a Christian and I will stand up for religious liberty, I am pro-life and will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment," Jed continued, as though anyone had any doubts about his religious beliefs.

"With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.”

It's tough for a Democrat to get re-elected in ultra-red Arkansas.

But Godfrey really couldn't ask for a better opponent than Jed Duggar.