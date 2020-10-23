Javi Marroquin to God: Help Me Stop Cheating!

Javi Marroquin is seeking help from a higher power these days.

And, no, we aren't referring to any producers over at MTV.

The embattled reality star -- who has one child with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and another with fiancee Lauren Comeau -- has seemingly been caught with his pants down.

Almost literally.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry said that Marroquin tried to seduce her, asking if she wanted to take a trip to Pound Town in the backseat of his parked car.

This alleged incident took place in December, when Javi was very much in a relationship with Comeau.

“You’re going to treat me like this? Oh is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday?" Kailyn said to her ex in a scene from the aforementioned episode, which was filmed many months ago.

Lowry continued:

"In the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son … just this past week.”

Yikes, huh?

But also: Sort of right up Javi's alley, you know? Based on his history of disloyalty and everything.

Since this allegation was made, Comeau has apparently ditched her cheating non-soulmate, while Javi hasn't exactly denied that he wanted to put his penis inside of Kailyn late last year.

In a social media post he's since deleted, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member blasted Lowry for outing him in front of millions of viewers.

But, again, he didn't push back against what she said about him.

"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I've realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this tv show," Javi wrote.

He added earlier this month:

"I'm gonna go back to minding my own business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be.

"But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family's name is mentioned on any podcast, show, tweet, snap, MySpace, whatever.

"Cc: @teenmom and everybody associated with that show. Don't even text me."

Now, over the course of the past couple days, Marroquin has said he's looking deep within -- and way above -- for answers to why he sometimes acts the way he does.

“Over the years I kinda … 2020 has been hard for me. A lot of things have happened. It’s just been really hard and over the years I’ve kind of lost my faith,” Javi said on Instagram Live, explaining how he was raised Catholic -- and is gonna start practicing again.

“It’s no secret that this year has been hard on me, my family, my friends.

"[There’s] a lot that I need to work on, a lot that I have to ask the Lord to kind of guide me in the right direction."

Marroquin even got choked up during this video.

He then revealed he would be starting a prayer group and invited his followers to join him.

“I went back to church and I was looking for a sign, I was looking for something.

"[I asked] God, ‘Give me some type of sign that I’m in the right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues that I got,'” he added, still holding back tears.

More from Javi during this social media session:

“So I’m gonna really dive in on my faith and see what God has in store for me, what God has planned for me so I’ve been reading my bible as soon as I wake up.

"It’s kind of lonely by myself so I was hoping if anybody is going through some financial troubles, some relationship troubles, some family troubles and you just need someone to pray with, I kind of wanted to open that door."

From there, Marroquin said fans can DM for a Zoom link to his new prayer group.

It looks like it's now underway, too.

“Prayer group tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. ET via Zoom. Open to whoever,” the ex-MTV star wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 22.

Seems early for a prayer group.

But it was virtual... and God is always awake, you know?

Since her allegations went public, Lowry has apologized both personally and publically to Lauren, who has been sharing cryptic messages on social media since the drama began.

Most recently, the mom of one -- who shares son Eli with Javi -- shared a quote about “trust," writing:

"I hope that even on the hardest of days, comfort finds you. I hope you can allow yourself to trust, that even when it feels so far away, joy will always remember the route to your door.

"And I hope, as hard as I know it is, that you can be gentle with yourself in the waiting."