Javi Marroquin Responds to Kailyn Lowry's Cheating Allegation: Just Stop Talking About Me!

On Monday, a preview clip for this week's episode of Teen Mom 2 dragged one of Kailyn Lowry's baby daddies right into the center of the drama.

And for once, we're not talking about Chris Lopez.

This time, it's Javi Marroquin's turn to answer for some seriously sketchy behavior.

And from his reaction on social media, it sounds like Javi is very concerned about the possibility of Kail and MTV causing some major problems for him.

The clip in question showed Kail explaining to a producer that Javi tried to have sex with her in a Wawa parking lot.

“Is that why you tried to f--k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?” Lowry said.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f--k you, plain and simple,'" she continued.

From there, Kail offered evidence of Javi's attempted infidelity.

"I said bye Javi … I have all the texts of him trying to meet up," she said, before complaining about his priorities.

“So you’re willing to come to Middletown to f--k me but you won’t come here to get your son? Only if it benefits you in a sexual way," Lowry griped.

For obvious reasons, Javi is not a huge fan of this scene.

As you may recall, Javi was already caught cheating on Lauren once.

She was pregnant at the time, and she gave him a second chance only after he wrote a series of lengthy Instagram posts in which he begged for her forgiveness.

Now, Javi is once again taking to the 'Gram, but instead of groveling for a second chance, he's insisting that he did nothing wrong and explaining why he wants nothing to do with Teen Mom 2 anymore.

“I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show,” he wrote, as first reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions," Javi continued.

“Those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me … and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me," he added.

Marroquin went on to explain that he's taking a more mature approach to Kail's latest accusations.

He says that if she had made similar claims in 2016 -- which was the year Kail and Javi ended their marriage -- the result would have been very different.

“I’m not about this drama back and [forth] on social media cause if the 2016 Javi came out, I’d shut down ever podcast out on Apple, Spotify, whatever other platform people have podcasts on. All of that. And that’s a big fact," he wrote.

“I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be,” Javi continued/

“But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me," he added.

"We stay out of all of this drama and 100% mind our own business. There is nothing ‘off cameras’ that creates drama. We don’t film. It’s about the kids and that’s what we keep it at."

Javi concluded his rant by defending his fiancee.

“Lauren helps me tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln,” he wrote.

“You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn’t do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over. I’ve paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn’t deserve this backlash at all.”

Hmm ... kind of sounds like he's trying to shift the focus of the conversation here.

Javi stands accused of trying to arrange some no-strings-attached sex with his ex, so he ... posts a long rant blasting MTV and defending Lauren?!

Bold strategy! Let's see how this one plays out for him ...