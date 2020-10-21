Javi Marroquin: Did He Try to Cheat on His Girlfriend with ANOTHER Reality Star?!

Javi Marroquin ... what a dog, right?

No offense to dogs, obviously.

Once upon a time, a lot of Teen Mom fans thought he was a decent guy, but not so much anymore.

Because goodness gracious, does he have a problem being faithful.

We'd heard rumors about this before -- back when things were ending between him and Kailyn Lowry, there were several rumors that he'd cheated on her.

And then things started becoming clearer during that dark time a couple of years ago when he was juggling Kailyn, Briana DeJesus, and Lauren Comeau all at once.

Remember when he used Lauren to try to convince Briana to move to Delaware with him?

Yeah, it wasn't great.

He told her that Lauren would move states to be with him, and she did, but only after he knocked her up.

And then last year, he had sex with some girl in his house while Lauren was asleep upstairs with their baby.

It doesn't get sleazier than that, surely ...

Except hold up, because it definitely does.

In last week's episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn was frustrated with Javi because he was being petty about their custody drop-offs.

In her frustration, she revealed that he'd recently tried to hook up with her in the parking lot of a gas station.

But that wasn't all -- she also had texts from him in which he asked her if she wanted him to "slide through" while he was in the area.

She said that anytime he was in her town, he tried the same thing.

After the episode aired, Lauren took their kid and left to go home to Maine, and Javi hasn't even tried to deny it.

Instead, he's done this whole thing about needing to change his ways and go to church and read the bible.

But while he may be trying to change right now, there's a new story coming out about his horndog past.

A past that allegedly involves Love After Lockup's Lacey Whitlow.

If you're not familiar, Love After Lockup is a reality show about the relationships of people who have recently been released from prison, and Lacey found love with two felons.

She's currently married to one of them and expecting a child, but a few years ago she used to do some work in the adult entertainment field, and that's where Javi allegedly noticed her.

OK, so Hollywood Life tweeted a story about Javi's new bible study routine, right?

And out of nowhere, Lacey commented with a little story to tell.

"Lmao he's always been a player!" she wrote. "He used to watch me LIVE on webcam and would snap chat video video himself all while in a relationship."

"I'm not surprised," she continued, "he's just sorry his baby momma put him out on National TV. He played himself."

She had some laughing emojis in there, so she clearly wasn't too traumatized by the event, which is good.

Someone asked if she meant that he actually sent her videos of his penis, and she seemingly went along with it, replying with "Girl I'm telling you this was b4 I was on tv. I was just a chaturbate cam model. Lmao."

Instead of lingering on this new knowledge that there's a website on our very own internet called "Chaturbate," let's just keep things moving, OK?

Lacey said that she's sure he's done it to other women, and she added that "he was trying to get me to meet him, such a creep."

It's believable, but then again pretty much anything involving Javi and his wandering penis is believable these days.

But he did take a break from the lord to deny it all.

Over on Instagram, he wrote "I don't even know who that is. Or even what show that is."

"Look I f-cked up 100% and I'll take blame for that but these random people trying to get clout ain't cool," he went on. "Don't kick someone when they're down. Don't hurt more people for no reason. Not cool."

He also said that he looked Lacey up on Instagram "to know what she even looks like," and that "I wouldn't have entertained this in 2015 or whenever she's claiming."

Someone shared his message with Lacey back on Twitter, and she argued that she doesn't need clout, and if she did then she would have said something about this before she was on a reality show, which is a fair point.

"You'd be surprised how many 'celebs' hit up cam girls," she wrote. "Not putting any names out most don't get caught n actually pay great, but u know when u beg for free sh-t n your already being outted."

We're not super sure what that means, but again, all of this isn't that hard to believe.

Another thing that's pretty darn believable?

All the girls in Javi's hometown that have been saying they've messed around with him at his gym.

Look, if he's shameless enough to cheat while his girlfriend is asleep upstairs, what won't he do?