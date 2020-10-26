Javi Marroquin Deletes Instagram After Getting Dumped By Lauren Comeau

Well, we'd like to say we didn't see this one coming a mile away.

We'd like to say we were utterly shocked by the news that Javi Marroquin tried to have sex with Kailyn Lowry in a convenience store parking lot, despite the fact that he was engaged to Lauren Comeau.

Unfortunately, we can't say those things, because Javi is a born cheater -- and while Lauren might have believed him when he claimed his unfaithful days were behind him, most of us never did.

Javi and Lauren don't appear on Teen Mom 2 anymore, so when it comes to the drama going on within their relationship, we have to rely on two sources -- Kail, and social media.

Thankfully, they're both painting a very vivid picture of the latest developments.

When Lauren dumped Javi for cheating on her, it didn't come as much of a surprise.

For starters, that's what she did the first time he cheated on her.

This was the incident in which Javi banged some rando in the bathroom of his and Lauren's home while his wife slept upstairs.

In addition to that precedent, Lauren hinted that she would be making such a move with memes about moving on and opening a "new chapter" in her life.

For his part, Javi opened up about the situation without really talking about it all.

He began by blasting both Kail and MTV for continuing to talk about him on the show.

"I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be," Marroquin wrote at the time.

"But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me."

Yes, the man even went after Myspace -- clearly, he was very upset.

The next time we saw Javi, he was in a much more subdued mood.

Now, he was trying to start a virtual prayer group to help combat his loneliness.

He told fans that he was hoping to get his life back in the "right direction to fix myself and figure out all these issues."

He stated that he planned to "really dive in on my faith," and to find out what "God has in store for me."

His eyes welling pup with tears, Marroquin told fans:

"It’s kind of lonely by myself, so I was hoping if anybody is going through some financial troubles, some relationship troubles, some family troubles and you just need someone to pray with, I kind of wanted to open that door."

But we guess the group didn't work out the way he expected, because Javi has now deleted his Instagram page entirely.

He did so without warning, and fans are taking it as a sign that the Teen Mom baby daddy is deeply concerned about his relationship with Lauren.

The last time she left him, Lauren moved back to Massachusetts to stay with her parents.

Javi posted an open letter to her on Instagram, and he was able to convince her to give him a second chance.

His social media posts from last week seemed to be part of an effort to manage the situation and win Lauren back a second time.

And fans are taking the disappearance of his account as a sign that Javi has given up and accepted the fact that this time, it's really over.

Maybe there's a simpler explanation -- Lauren insisted he delete it, or Javi simply got fed up with the harassment from fans.

But whatever the case, this doesn't seem to bode well for the future of their relationship.

It's looking more and more as though this time, Javi and Lauren are really over for good.