Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin is STILL Freakin' Cheating on Me!

Jana Kramer has been monetizing Mike Caussin's alleged sex addiction for some time, marking milestones and documenting their struggle.

But now Jana has once again received a DM informing her that Mike is cheating.

One of Jana's go-to responses to any concerns about Mike Caussin allegedly cheating is her podcast.

So naturally, Jana used monday's episode of her Whine Down podcast to discuss the alarming DM that she had received.

Perhaps as a move to reassure their fans, Mike also took part in the episode of their marital podcast.

"The reason why it caught me off guard," Jana explained, "was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM."

"So, automatically, I'm in freakout mode," she admitted.

In a show of poor taste, Jana added: "I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs almost looking to see if the truth is going to prevail in a DM again."

Of the DM, Jana described: "It just said, 'Mike cheated again, I'm sorry.'"

She expressed that the "really sucky thing" about getting a message like that was that, given Mike's history, she didn't feel that she could take him at his word when he denied it.

"That's where it hurts the most," Jana explained, "where I can't just go, 'I trust him 1000%, he would never do that.'"

Now, the woman who slid into Jana's DMs with the warning was not the alleged mistress.

Rather, she says that a friend of hers is the one who is entangled with Mike.

Jana began to communicat emore with this woman, who alleged that Mike was in possession of "a secret device" to communicate with his side piece.

On her podcast, Jana confessed that the idea of Mike getting a device like a phone or tablet that she doesn't know about and using it to cheat "has always been a fear of mine."

In response, she described, "I searched the frickin' house."

"I'm looking, like what am I doing," Jana recalled feeling. "I'm going crazy."

Of the woman's claims, Jana added: "She's like, 'She's gonna be so upset with me, I feel like you need to know, her and Mike talk all the time.'"

"'They think they're going to be together, they have unprotected sex,'" she described the woman telling her.

Jana continued, recalling being informed "'And Mike just says he's living in this world of control that you've created and he's trying to get out.'"

Jana of course requested proof from this informant, who declined, saying that her friend refused to allow her to share anything.

Her next step was to bring up lawyers, asking this woman to contact them.

The person who had contacted Jana then deleted the account.

Jana spoke to her therapist, admitting that as a couple there was just "not enough stuff in the bank to trust his word 1000%."

That is understandable. Was this just a shy person trying to warn Jana, or a prankster taking advantage of the lack of trust in their marriage to get close to a famous person?

So, on Sunday night before they recorded the podcast, Jana told Mike about the DMs.

"Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me because it sucks," Mike expressed on the podcast.

He explained: "It sucks that she can't default to trusting me."

Mike added: "It sucks that I've done what I've done in the past to create that in a relationship right now."

"My hope is that years down the line, if something like this happened again, she'd be able to bring it to me," Mike stated.

He continued: "And we'd almost be able to, like, laugh about it because there is that much trust in the bank."

"But I didn't fault her at all for questioning me," Mike emphasized, "for still trying to figure these things out."

"When she told me she searched the house, my heart just sank," Mike added.

He explained that he was sad "because I just felt so bad for my wife, that you have to feel these things and it's a direct correlation to that things I've done in the past."

Mike then succinctly expressed: "It sucks, man."

"I don't think she fully believes me yet," Mike acknowledged.

"I have a hard time believing it," Jana stated, "but I also don't at the same time."

"He has now told me his truth, it's not on me to be detective or control, it's in God's hands," Jana added.

"The truth will show, eventually and that truth may be that it was real or that it wasn't and over time hopefully it'll be that he wasn't," Jana expressed.

She continued "and he'll continue to be honest and I'll be more quick to trusting him."

"Unfortunately," acknowledged, "it's not there that quick."

"Do I believe it fully? No," Jana stated.

She continued: "Do I still have a percentage of doubt? A little bit, I'm human."

Jana cannot shake that she first found out about his cheating via Instagram DM. Still, she hopes that he has changed and that she will one day be able to fully trust him again.