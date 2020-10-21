Jamie Lynn Spears: I Was TERRIFIED to Tell My Parents I Was Pregnant at 16!

Long before Jamie Lynn Spears was trustee to Britney's massive fortune and a mother of two, she was a teen actress on Nickelodeon.

Then she stunned the world with her pregnancy news. Now, she's opening up about how terrifying that was.

Almost 13 years ago, Jamie sabotaged her career and changed the course of her entire life by revealing that she was pregnant at 16.

This week, Jamie announced a Zoey 101 reunion ... one with surprising guests like Noah Beck and JoJo Siwa.

Now, she is speaking to NYLON in a new profile, thinking back to her teen pregnancy ... something that she only learned after auditioning for Twilight.

"You have your first love, or what you call love in high school," Jamie Lynn recalls to NYLON.

"You think it's forever," she explains, "and then, oh my gosh, I'm pregnant."

Jamie Lynn narrates: "I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this."

Jamie Lynn says that she was thinking only of her family, adding: "I do not care what TMZ thinks about it."

She continues: "That was all I was thinking about: 'These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I'm pregnant.'"

"'There's a human being growing inside of me, and I'm so young, I'm almost a baby myself,'" Jamie Lynn recalls thinking.

"I didn't really care about any of that nonsense," she emphasizes.

"But," she adds, "when we did announce that I was pregnant, I did hide away for a little bit during that time and I didn't have a phone."

"But of course," Jamie Lynn laments, "the paparazzi still found me."

"It's not like I was in LA walking down the middle of the most popular boulevard," Jamie Lynn emphasizes. "I was in the middle of nowhere Mississippi."

She also stresses that Zoey 101 was coming to an end already -- that it had nothing to do with her pregnancy.

These days, that could be something explained to the world via a single tweet. Way back when, in 2008, it was harder for stars to speak directly to fans.

"I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that," Jamie Lynn shares.

"But," she notes, "some of the episodes had not aired yet."

Yes; some of us remember gathering with college friends and making moderately funny pregnancy puns as episodes of Zoey 101 aired.

"I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?'" Jamie Lynn suggests.

"But the show had already wrapped," she adds, "and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons."

Simply put, Zoey explains: "We were too old. It was done."

So she moved to her hometown in Louisiana, purchased her own house, and lived there after giving birth.

"I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, 'I'm going to stay here, raise my baby, and figure this out because this is real life,'" she recalls.

Jamie Lynn adds: "'I've put myself in this situation, I'm not condoning it or saying it's right, but these are the cards that I have to play.'"

"And I tried to do the best that I could," Jamie Lynn asserts.

"And yet, sure enough," she expresses, "everywhere I went in Mississippi for that whole nine months, there was always paparazzi on me everywhere I went."

"But I just knew that if I just stayed away from it long enough," Jamie Lynn notes, "that I could give my child some sense of normalcy back in her life."

Jamie Lynn reveals that, shortly before learning that she was pregnant, she auditioned for the first Twilight film -- for the role of Bella Swan.

"They had to force me. Force me," she characterizes.

"I remember just thinking like, 'Y'all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?’"

For the record, Twilight has many serious flaws in terms of story, worldbuilding, and messaging ... but in general, vampire media can be extremely good.

"But I went and read for that role," Jamie Lynn recalls. "I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick."

"Little did I know, I was pregnant," she concludes.