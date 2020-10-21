Jamie Lynn Spears: I Was TERRIFIED to Tell My Parents I Was Pregnant at 16!

by at .

Long before Jamie Lynn Spears was trustee to Britney's massive fortune and a mother of two, she was a teen actress on Nickelodeon.

Then she stunned the world with her pregnancy news. Now, she's opening up about how terrifying that was.

Jamie Lynn Spears for Nylon

Almost 13 years ago, Jamie sabotaged her career and changed the course of her entire life by revealing that she was pregnant at 16.

This week, Jamie announced a Zoey 101 reunion ... one with surprising guests like Noah Beck and JoJo Siwa.

Now, she is speaking to NYLON in a new profile, thinking back to her teen pregnancy ... something that she only learned after auditioning for Twilight.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge, Precious Together

"You have your first love, or what you call love in high school," Jamie Lynn recalls to NYLON.

"You think it's forever," she explains, "and then, oh my gosh, I'm pregnant."

Jamie Lynn narrates: "I am mortified to have to tell my parents this and my family this."

Jamie Lynn Spears Throwback

Jamie Lynn says that she was thinking only of her family, adding: "I do not care what TMZ thinks about it."

She continues: "That was all I was thinking about: 'These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I'm pregnant.'"

"'There's a human being growing inside of me, and I'm so young, I'm almost a baby myself,'" Jamie Lynn recalls thinking.

Jamie Lynn Spears Pregnancy Pic

"I didn't really care about any of that nonsense," she emphasizes.

"But," she adds, "when we did announce that I was pregnant, I did hide away for a little bit during that time and I didn't have a phone."

"But of course," Jamie Lynn laments, "the paparazzi still found me."

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Watson

"It's not like I was in LA walking down the middle of the most popular boulevard," Jamie Lynn emphasizes. "I was in the middle of nowhere Mississippi."

She also stresses that Zoey 101 was coming to an end already -- that it had nothing to do with her pregnancy.

These days, that could be something explained to the world via a single tweet. Way back when, in 2008, it was harder for stars to speak directly to fans.

Britney Spears Hugs Jamie Lynn Spears

"I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that," Jamie Lynn shares.

"But," she notes, "some of the episodes had not aired yet."

Yes; some of us remember gathering with college friends and making moderately funny pregnancy puns as episodes of Zoey 101 aired.

Maddie Aldridge and Jamie Lynn Spears in Bed

"I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?'" Jamie Lynn suggests.

"But the show had already wrapped," she adds, "and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons."

Simply put, Zoey explains: "We were too old. It was done."

Maddie Aldridge Plays Baseball

So she moved to her hometown in Louisiana, purchased her own house, and lived there after giving birth.

"I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, 'I'm going to stay here, raise my baby, and figure this out because this is real life,'" she recalls.

Jamie Lynn adds: "'I've put myself in this situation, I'm not condoning it or saying it's right, but these are the cards that I have to play.'"

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Watson, and Baby Ivey Joan

"And I tried to do the best that I could," Jamie Lynn asserts.

"And yet, sure enough," she expresses, "everywhere I went in Mississippi for that whole nine months, there was always paparazzi on me everywhere I went."

"But I just knew that if I just stayed away from it long enough," Jamie Lynn notes, "that I could give my child some sense of normalcy back in her life." 

Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Aldridge, and a Baby

Jamie Lynn reveals that, shortly before learning that she was pregnant, she auditioned for the first Twilight film -- for the role of Bella Swan.

"They had to force me. Force me," she characterizes.

"I remember just thinking like, 'Y'all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?’"

Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears

For the record, Twilight has many serious flaws in terms of story, worldbuilding, and messaging ... but in general, vampire media can be extremely good.

"But I went and read for that role," Jamie Lynn recalls. "I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick."

"Little did I know, I was pregnant," she concludes.

Britney Spears Fans Accuse Her Team of Orchestrating Cover-Up, Faking Pics & Videos
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Jamie Lynn Spears Biography

Jamie Lynn Spears: Pregnant?
Ding dang it y'all! Jamie Lynn Spears went and got cute little ass pregnant at a mere 16 years of age. The father is some guy named Casey... More »
Born
Birthplace
McComb, Mississippi
Full Name
Jamie Lynn Marie Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears for Nylon
Jamie Lynn Spears Throwback
Maddie Aldridge, Jamie Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears
Maddie Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson
Maddie Aldridge, Fishing Champ
Maddie Aldridge With a Gun

Jamie Lynn Spears Quotes

More than anything, I just want this baby to have a normal life.

Jamie Lynn Spears

I had a perfect pregnancy and a perfect delivery. I was very blessed.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears Videos

Jamie Lynn Spears Cries, Insists: I'm More Than a Teen Mom!
Jamie Lynn Spears Cries, Insists: I'm More Than a Teen Mom!
Jamie Lynn Spears Pulls Knife on Crowd
Jamie Lynn Spears Pulls Knife on Crowd
Maddie Spears Dances to "Fancy"
Maddie Spears Dances to "Fancy"