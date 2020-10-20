Jade Cline: BUSTED Photoshopping Pics to Sell Diet Drugs!

For the young mothers who make up the casts of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, landing roles on the shows was like hitting the lottery.

In addition to the salary -- rumored to be in the neighborhood of $400,000 for the show's veterans -- Teen Mom stardom offers all sorts of money-making opportunities, such as sponsored content deals.

So we can't blame newcomer Jade Cline for following in the steps of her predecessors and cashing in on her fame.

We can, however, fault her for retouching her pics in an attempt to scam her fans.

Here's how it all went down:

Like so many Teen Mom stars before her, Jade signed a deal with the Flat Tunny diet supplement company.

True to its name, the Flat Tummy brand promises toned midsections without exercise.

Does it work?

Well, we can't say for certain, but one thing is clear:

Jade felt the need to photoshop her pics in order to give the false impression that the product was effective for her.

Cline posted the photo below on Instagram, along with the customary barrage of questionable claims about the latest Flat Tummy product:

"My taste buds are literally thanking me for adding these into my daily routine. These are a game changer and packed with additional benefits." she wrote.

"Fruity without the bitter⁣. Promotes weight management⁣. Supports digestion. Improves energy and complexion⁣."

It's tough to believe that one gummy can boast so many amazing properties, but Jade offered proof in the form of a new photo in which she really is looking slimmer than ever.

Unfortunately, it seems her trimmed-down physique is a result of Photoshop, not Flat Tummy.

Jade's problematic baby daddy Sean Austin was the one who exposed her attempted con.

For some reason, Austin called out the breadwinner in the family by posting a photo of Jade that appears to have been taken on the same day as her Flat Tummy ad.

While some fans were upset that Jade had attempted to get one over on them, more were outraged by Sean's apparent fat-shaming.

"Wtf Sean u drug head loser. How could you make her look terrible like that. You jerk!!!" one follower commented.

"After all she done for his ass. Hope she finally lets him sleep on the streets for this sh-t," another wrote.

"He's a dirty dog for that," a third chimed in.

It's a testament to how widely-despised Sean is that he attempted to call out Jade, and yet he's the one who wound up getting roasted.

"I can’t believe she’s still messing with this dude who keeps screwing her over and over!!!" one fan commented.

"This man is the legit example of trash that u throw away once it starts stinking (in stinking I mean lying cheating and still abusing drugs!!) that baby doesn’t deserve to have that in her life!" another offered, adding:

"And until he’s clean she needs to keep him away!!!"

Obviously, it's a little shady that Cline attempted to mislead fans with her pics.

But let's not forget that Jade's parents were arrested for possession of meth, and Sean continues to struggle with substance abuse issues.

Perhaps we should be glad that she hasn't resorted to more extreme methods for losing weight.

Re-touching a few pics doesn't seem so bad by comparison.