Hannah Brown Goes Full Beast Mode, Bares It ALL on Instagram

Hannah Brown got in hot water this spring for dropping the N-Word online.

Several months later, however, Brown has emerged from this scandal and drawn attention by doing something very different in a very different kind of water.

The former Bachelorette has shared a photo of herself lounging around in a pool while naked.

As you can see below, nearly all of Hannah's most private parts are covered, but make no mistake:

She is not wearing a bathing suit or any shred of clothing whatsoever.

"Views," Brown wrote as a caption to the revealing image, which quickly went viral and which has been met across the nation by millions of men being unwilling to uncross their legs for a certain period of time.

Hannah, of course, was quite outspoken about her sexuality during her run as The Bachelorette.

She famously slept with one suitor four times in one night, while arguing with another about how much she loves to get it on -- and how much Jesus still loves her despite this proclivity.

Brown, meanwhile, was in Mexico when she posed in her birthday suit.

At the same time Bachelor Nation fans, members and viewers around the globe continue to wonder whether Tyler Cameron has been inside of her any time in the recent past.

Hannah and her Bachelorette runner-up filmed a video together this month during which they tried to explain their relationship status.

“We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” Cameron told Us Weekly right around the same time.

“Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been," he added, claiming the two are just "friends" these days.

Brown, for her part, must have known that her nude photo would draw attention.

But she posted it in the wake of another message about World Mental Health Day and was perhaps hoping that people would read what she had to say about that imporant topic...

... while ogling her bare body.

"'Are you happy Hannah?' I will never forget that seemingly simple question that came with a heavy answer at an annual doctor’s appointment going into my junior year of college," Brown wrote in the non-naked post.

"I’m the girl that is always wearing a smile! How dare he ask?! But oh, thank God he did."

She continued:

'No ... I’m not. I don’t even remember the last time I felt happy. And I don’t know why.

"I have reason to be happy, but I just can’t really feel it,' I said through broken words passing through the lumps of emotions that had felt indefinitely lodged in my throat."

Brown noted that acknowledging her struggle with anxiety and depression "was a pivotal day for me" and that she has made "progress," but she also confessed:

"I have had setbacks; many being the overflow of not observing, in private, the gradual buildup of the hurtful, impactful emotions which consequently spewed into some, more public, relapses of destructive behavior."

Does she have encouraging words for other who maybe feel this way?

yes.

Wrote Brown:

Be gentle with yourself. Be humble during the process. You aren’t going to always get it right and you will make mistakes, but you — just as you are, are enough. You matter.

Ask for help. You are worthy of being able to answer the 'are you happy?' question and to say yes, regardless of the circumstances that would usually take your mind and soul captive.

You got this. We’ve got this. You aren’t alone.

Along sort of similar lines, Hannah has received nothing but praise for her pool-based image.

“OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB,” Bachelor Nation fan Demi Lovato commented on the pic, while Hannah Ann Sluss shared four fire emojis.

“I didn’t need to see this,” her brother, Patrick Brown, wrote, while others tagged Cameron and a fan quipped:

“Tyler C has entered the chat.”

That one made us laugh.