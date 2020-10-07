Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron: Okay, Guys, Here's the Deal with Us!

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have a brand new message for their fans:

Sit back. Get your popcorn ready.

And enjoy!

This is literally what the former Bachelorette and her occasional lover are saying in a revealing video, which has now been shared on Brown's YouTube channel and which Hannah has hyped with the following caption:

Tyler and I sit down and spill all the tea about what actually happened during quarantine... and where we are now. Get your popcorn ready!

GULP, right?!?

Hannah and Tyler, of course, were spotted together late last month, sparking a new round of rumors about their status and causing pulses across the country to race in excitement and speculation.

What's their current deal?

Before answering that question, Cameron touched on their past deal -- specifically, what the heck was going on this spring when the two quarantined together in Florida with friends and then when they hung out during a dark time for Tyler.

“I didn’t want to do something because I was in a bad place or vulnerable,” Cameron explained as he and Hannah reflected on their time together in his hometown shortly after the death of his mother, Andrea.

“So I made a rule.

"I was like, ‘I’m not hooking up. I’m not doing nothing.’ Because I don’t want you to go away … and then we’re upset again at each other.”

Brown, meanwhile, confessed that they were still “feeling each other out” at that point.

Cameron, for the record, was the Alabama native's runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

The two briefly dated after Brown called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt... and everyone familiar with their story wants to see these two end up together. Forever and ever.

There's clearly a major attraction here. But also some hurdles, we guess.

“It was a pressure cooker situation,” Cameron said of the pair's quarantine.

"We were just under pressure the whole time and some of it is our fault because we played into it.

"We were having fun with it. … I was in a hurt place. You were in a hurt place. …

"We’ve gone through a lot together and this [was] our first time hanging out and I just wanted to work on it being a friendship.”

Hannah and Tyler filled their timelines in March and April with fun videos of each other; playing games with friends, drinking, dancing and generally having a great time.

But Brown says the two "never kissed" during this period.

Heck, she says the reality stars scarcely talked -- despite Cameron saying they spent “18 days in the same bed.”

Sort of weird, right?

“I think it was really hard for me and him just being like, ‘Let’s just chill.’ He’d always say, ‘[Let’s] figure it out,'” Brown says in this new video.

“And I’m like, ‘What are we figuring out?’

"I’m at my ex’s house with all his friends and I didn’t know where I fit.

"I think I did a good job of trying to be okay with the situation that I was in but I was internally freaking out.”

Just a few days ago, Cameron told Us Weekly that he and Brown had “struggled” to “learn how to be friends” since exploring their romance on television.

“We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun,” he said.

“Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been.”

Okay, we guess... but then what is their status now?!?!?!?!?!?

“I think it’s just [us] trying to be cool being friends,” she says in the video, adding:

“There’s no pressure. It feels like it’s more on our own terms. … It feels kind of good to say it.”

We bet it would feel even better for these two to just tear each other's clothes off, though, right?

Come on. You know they want to.