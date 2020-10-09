Garcelle Beauvais Confirms Real Housewives Return, Has Harsh Words for Lisa Rinna

Garcelle Beauvais has confirmed that she's coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And she's also confirmed that she's all set to come after her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I am returning to the Housewives, yes," Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, laughing her way through the announcement.

"You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready.

"I mean, it's all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I'm ready, but you're never really ready."

Beauvais, of course, made her Bravo debut this past season, after having spent most of the previous several years as an actress on multiple TV shows.

Why is Beauvais scared to make this come back?

Partly because her good friend, Denise Richards, threatened to quit the same show during her second years as a full-time cast member this past summer.

Richards faced an onslaught of accusations that she cheated on her husband with Brandi Glanville and eventually decided to leave the long-running series.

As soon as this announcement went viral, Erika Jayne shared a shady reaction GIF to Twitter from the show "Small Wonder" -- something Beauvais said she was saddened to see.

"I was really shocked by the memes, I thought that they were really mean," Beauvais said, trashing the other Housewives for how they responded when Richards departed.

"I think it's one thing to be on the show and have your feelings, but for her to say, I'm leaving the franchise, at that point you gotta level up and you gotta say, 'Good luck, Denise, we wish you were...

"I mean, just something kind."

For her part, Beauvais wishes that Richards would have stuck around for another season. But she also gets it.

"I think she's great. I think she brings a lot," Beauvais said of Denise, adding to ET:

"I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I'm really sad about it.

"I wish there was something that could have been done. I'm going to miss her, obviously.

"I'm going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk."

Richards most notably clashed with Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives reunion special a few weeks ago, and Garcelle had some strong words for the soap opera star in this same interview.

Rinna's behavior, explained Beauvais, "really left a bad taste in my mouth, if I'm going to be honest. "She took it to a level that was not a good look."

"The Rinna that I knew before Housewives is what I can really speak to, you know," Beauvais added.

"She was fun, she was supportive, she was nice, she was kind, and I get it -- we're shooting a TV show, and I get that drama is a part of it -- but I think she took it to a level that was not a good look."

Lisa, meanwhiile, seems to be blaming producers for how this past season spiraled out of control.

She recently went on Instagram to suggest to viewers that it wasn't always her decision to make things so ugly and dramatic, writing:

"Tell Bravo you want to see the fun again, you are tired of the fighting and you want to see our lives, you want belly laughs, you want fun, and you want the glamour.

"We want that too, but they think you want to see us fighting all the time.

"Please write to @bravotv tell them you want fun and joy and laughter and the glamour brought back! Please!!!"

To close, it's also worth mentioning that Teddi Mellencamp isn't returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, either.

When asked what she thought about Teddi's exit, Beauvais remained quiet for a long time and then simply replied: "Okay."

We're pretty sure that says it all.