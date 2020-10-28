Ellen Pompeo Says Grey's Anatomy Could "Very Well" End This Season. And Now We're Bummed.

In a new interview, Ellen Pompeo dropped some harsh truth on television fans.

She said this upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy may finally be it for the iconic medical drama.

“We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it,” the actress told Variety in a revealing feature posted on Wednesday, October 28.

She continued/explained:

“I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that.

"I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year, but it could very well could be."

We've long assumed that Grey's Anatomy will last for as long as Pompeo wants to star.

As Pompeo mentioned, she's in the final year of her most recent contract... and she was clearly aware that what she told Variety would make quite a few headlines across the Internet.

"There’s your sound bite!” she said with a laugh during the interview.

“There’s your clickbait. ABC’s on the phone!"

Pompeo has anchored led series since its 2005 debut, portraying Dr. Meredith Grey opposite an ever-changing cast of characters.

She and creator Shonda Rhimes have been very vocal about when the show will conclude, confirming for years that whenever Pompeo wants to wrap, that will be that.

Previously, Pompeo spilled on how she wanted the show to end.

She'd love to see many of the original cast members return for a finale, the actress said a year ago.

This could be a challenge, however.

T.R. Knight was killed off as George O'Malley.

Eric Dane was killed off as Mark Sloan.

Isaiah Washington was fired as Preston Burke, only to make an unexpected return in 2014.

Sandra Oh left the show that same year as Cristina Yang and has since gone on to earn multiple Emmy Award nominations for her role on Killing Eve.

More recently, Justin Chambers said goodbye.

“I don’t take the decision lightly. We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I’m very grateful for it," Pompeo added to Variety.

"You know, I’m just weighing out creatively what can we do.

"I’m really, really, really excited about this season. It’s probably going to be one of our best seasons ever.

"And I know that sounds nuts to say, but it’s really true.”

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC Thursday, November 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

And it will tackle the COVID-19 pandemic head-on.

“I’ll say the pilot episode to this season -- girl, hold on,” Pompeo teased this week.

“What nobody thinks we can continue to do, we have done. Hold on. That’s all we’re going to say about that!”