Eboni Williams Cast as First-Ever Black Real Housewife of New York City!

Eboni Williams is officially holding an apple.

And making history in the process.

The long-time lawyer and television host confirmed on Thursday morning that she'll debut next season as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, becoming the fiirst-ever Black person to ever hold take on this role.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," Williams said in a statement.

"Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before.

"Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.

Often referred to by her name plus her middle initial, Eboni K. Williams be joining returning this franchise as a regular alongside Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

She is 37 years old.

She is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News.

Williams also has hosting credits on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, NBA 2K and many other programs.

Back in 2015, Williams joined Fox as a contributor, legal analyst and co-host of The Fox News Specialists.

However, Fox canceled the show in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations against Bolling, who eventually left the network.

She then departed herself in early 2019.

“I made a strategic decision to go and occupy a space that was, in my opinion, sorely needed," explained Williams of joining the controversial network, adding to the website Her Agenda:

"I could not imagine a network that was more in need of, what I would consider, an authentic Black experience and an educated Black voice."

Prior to joining television universe, the North Carolina native earned her law degree at school at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.

After receiving her Juris Doctor degree, she specialized in family law and civil litigation.

In 2017, she released a book titled "Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success."

None of the aforementioned cast member has commented yet on Eboni's addition, but Andy Cohen just Tweeted: “Welcome to #RHONY, @EboniKWilliams!"

Williams' casting news comes after the franchise lost both Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley.

Mortimer peaced out of The Real Housewives of New York City mid-season to move to Chicago to be with her now-fiancé Scott Kluth.

Then, after five seasons on the show, Medley announced in August that she would not be returning.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." Medley wrote at the time.

"But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac have featured predominantly African-American casts since their respective premieres, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills added its first Black woman, Garcelle Beauvais, for season 10.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney told Page Six in August, adding;

“I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously.

"I think that it is gonna head in that direction."