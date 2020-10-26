Donald Trump: Did He Bring "Fake Melania" Body Double to the Debate?

We know what you're thinking - isn't 2020 crazy enough without a whole bunch of lunatic conspiracy theories complicating things even further?

The answer, obviously, is yes, but there's a "when in Rome" quality to our current state of insanity, if you know what we mean.

What we mean is that aometimes, you totally sort of just need to lean into it and embrace the crazy parade.

So let's all dive into this thing and resign ourselves to slowly losing our minds together, mmm-kay?

If you watched last week's final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, you might have felt that it was a much more subdued affair.

A subdued affair, as though the president were behaving like a psych patient who's actually taking his meds, as opposed to one who's been "cheeking" them for weeks so he'll be mentally sharp when Jesus arrives with his martian army.

In any case, while the Trump we got on stage was as composed as we've ever seen him (which isn't saying much) behind the scenes, his situation was as batsh-t as ever.

It seems there's good reason to believe that Trump took a Melania body double to the debates, as opposed to his actual wife.

Again, we're fully aware that this sounds like real tinfoil hat, bunker in the backyard stuff.

But the fact is, the past few months have made us realize that anything is possible, and when you look at the side-by-side photos that people have been posting on Twitter, well ... the evidence is pretty compelling.

On the left, above, we have First Lady Melania Trump, and on the right, we have ... whomever Trump brought to the debate.

The teeth, the smile, the shape of the nose -- they all appear to be different.

It's no secret that Melania has undergone cosmetic procedures in the past, but again, we refer you to the above images.

Unless she's planning to return to Eastern Europe and star a new life under an assumed identity on November 4, we doubt that she would alter her appearance this dramatically in her husband's fourth year as president.

As many pointed out, this is not the first time that Trump has been accused of attempting to put one over on the public by traveling with a woman who looks a lot like Melania, but is not, in fact, Melania.

It's not the sort of allegation that president's are usually confronted with, but then again, Trump is not your usual president.

So what's the deal here?

Why would the president bring a body double to such a high-profile debate instead of his wife?

Well, it may have something to do with the fact that the Trumps were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month.

Perhaps Melania didn't recover as quickly as Donald, and fearing bad publicity, the president decided to simply break the glass case and go with one of his backup Melanias.

Or perhaps tensions are running in the Trumps' marriage and she just couldn't bring herself to show up at another one of these things.

Let's not forget the times that Melania refused to hold Donald's hand, as well as the many other indications that this is a somewhat less than a perfect union.

Or she just had other plans. Who TF knows.

Whatever the case, there appears to be a story here, and we'll probably never find out what it is, because 2020 probably has several more surprises in store that are sure to overshadow this mini-scandal.

Hey, maybe the Jesus-led alien army will get here before holidays!