Demi Lovato to Max Ehrich: Take Back This Engagement Ring... and Leave Me Alone!

Demi Lovato just sent a very pointed and powerful message to Max Ehrich.

And she reportedly did it without saying a single word.

According to In Touch Weekly, the singer went ahead this week and returned the (very expensive!) engagement ring gifted to her in July by her now-former fiance.

As you likely know if you're reading this at the moment, Lovato and Ehrich got engaged on July 22, with the actor proposing on the beach with a rock valued at approximately $1 million.

Both sides gushed over the other on social media that day and in the weeks that followed.

They seemed destined for each other.

Alas, the love did not last.

In late September, multiple sources confirmed that Lovato ended this relationship amid rumors that Ehrich was only using her for fame and fortune.

The singer herself has scarcely commented on the split, but the aforementioned tabloid now reports that Demi gave Max his ring back as a gesture of kindness.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” says this outlet's insider, adding:

“Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down.

"It was very amicable."

Up until this point, however, the break-up has been anything but amicable.

As we noted above, Demi has remained silent. But Ehrich has not.

He's claimed to have only learned about the split from the Internet and he's blasted Lovato for allegedly using him in some way, shape and/or form.

"It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” Max said during an Instagram Live session a week ago.

He went on to say of his ex:

"Open your eyes. It's a calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this."

Speaking directly to Lovato, Ehrich then tried to lay the guilt on. Hard.

“I hope this makes you happy," he said.

"Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

As for the ring in question?

It features a large emerald-cut diamond as the center stone... has an approximate weight of 9.5 to 11.5-carats... and is estimated to be worth between $450,000 and $850,000.

Not shabby, huh?!?

And now it's back in the hands of its original owner.

Ehrich "now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully," In Touch reports. "He finally feels like he can move on."

Along those lines, the 29-year old soap opera actor has “officially moved out” of the 28-year-old singer’s house after his team “picked up his stuff” on Tuesday, October 6

“Demi was not there. The exchange happened between their teams," this source says.