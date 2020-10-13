Demi Lovato: Help! I'm Being Stalked by Max Ehrich!

In the weeks since Demi Lovato ended her engagement to Max Ehrich, things have gone from bad to worse.

As reports mount of Max's alleged obsession and denial, Demi is now seeking legal options to end his campaign of harassment.

An inside source has opened up to E! News about how troubled Demi's breakup has become.

"She is having all sorts of issues with Max," the insider characterizes.

In particular, the source divulges that Demi is struggling with Max "not leaving her alone."

"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends," the insider shares.

Fortunately they are supportive of her in this breakup, the source reports, "and they have all blocked him."

Even so, if your ex is having to be blocked by your friends and family, you know that things aren't good.

Sometimes, an ex might go on a texting spree for a couple of days after a breakup, but it has been several weeks.

When reason, social pressure, and patience don't seem to be working, sometimes there is just one avenue of recourse remaining.

"She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do," the insider dishes.

Just weeks ago, separate reports spilled the tea on how Demi was feeling in the aftermath of their broken engagement.

"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," insiders said at the time.

This was not because of some sort of revulsion over the man she knew during their relationship ... but the direct result of his reported behavior after their breakup.

"She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting," a source detailed.

"And," an insider continued, she was disgusted by the way that he was "putting their relationship on blast via social media."

"She wants nothing to do with him," the source declared.

It was widely reported at the time that Max had repeatedly "tried to reach out" to Demi to somehow reverse their split.

It sounded like Max was thoroughly "in denial," even by his own admission, about their whirlwind romance coming to an end.

"Demi is completely done," the insider affirmed, "and doesn't want to see him again at this point."

"She can't believe she fell into his trap," the source expressed in the aftermath of Demi's stans digging up Max's thirsty tweets towards countless other female celebs.

Demi was the only one of Max's targets who took the bait"and is really upset over it."

Fortunately, Demi has a lot of emotional support as she works to cope with realizing that her ex-fiance appears to have seduced her out of lust for her fame.

Insiders detailed that "she's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends" in the wake of her split.

The source shared that she has been leaning on trustworthy loved ones "to help heal from this" and to move on.

Her family and friends are supporting her "and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."

Of course, Demi's most famous coping mechanism for life's painful moments is also her greatest talent: singing.

On Wednesday, October 14, Demi is scheduled to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Now, we don't actually know which song she plans to sing at the virtual ceremony. But her powerful breakup anthem, "Still Have Me," seems like a solid contender.