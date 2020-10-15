Demi Lovato: Go Ahead and Cancel Me, But Donald Trump Sucks!

Demi Lovato has said very little in the wake of her split from Max Ehrich.

While the actor has trashed the artist left and right for the alleged way she treated him before and after their break-up, Lovato has remained silent.

However, there's one topic on which the pop star feels as if she absolutely must speak out.

And that topic is the upcoming Presidential election.

It will pit Donald Trump against Joe Biden... and Lovato just released a track that made her preference very clear.

On Wednesday night, Demi took to the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and belted out "Commander in Chief," a new single aimed directly at our polarizing President.

She held nothing back in writing the song, either.

Consider these sample lyrcs;

Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do/I couldn't sleep, seriously/Do you even know the truth?/We're in a state of crisis, people are dying.

While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Harsh and pointed, right?

In response to her performance of this controversial track, Lovato woke up on Thursday morning to plenty of negative remarks.

Critics -- who either wished she had stayed out of the political realm or who are firmly on Team Trump -- came down hard on the superstar for taking this sirrt of public stance.

But Lovato stood up strongly for herself in reply.

“You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well?" she fired back, adding:

"I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in."

Pretty admirable, no?

Even if you aren't on Lovato's side of the political aisle, one ought to applaud anyone who is willing to trade fame and fortune for doing what one thinks is right.

Shortly after the semi-virtual Billboard Music Awards telecast wrapped on the East Coast, the music video for “Commander in Chief" -- featuring citizens of all ages and races singing along to the ballad’s lyrics -- debuted on Lovato’s YouTube channel.

Before the video’s official premiere, Lovato teased it on Instagram with the caption:

“I'm calling on all of you, please join me in voting for this year’s election. Find your voter information at iwillvote.com."

Demi also displayed the word "VOTE" in giant letters behind her on stage during the aforementioned ceremony.

Hard to argue with that message, isn't it?

Hard to make it political or polarizing, isn't it?

Just telling everyone and anyone out there to make his or her voice heard?

We're sure some people out there will try, however.