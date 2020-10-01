Demi Lovato Drops Scathing Break-Up Song Amid Max Ehrich Mess

Demi Lovato has said very little in the wake of her split from Max Ehrich.

While the actor has been dragging Lovato all over the Internet for allegedly being too much of a whimp to dump in face-to-face, the pop singer has remained mostly silent.

Until now.

On Wednesday, Lovato blindsided her own management team by dropping a new break-up anthem very clearly aimed at her former fiance.

The single is titled "Still Have Me" and, according to TMZ, it was written awhile ago with some friends.

The singer reportedly kept the refrain, but changed the lyrics to reflect her break-up with Ehrich.

The original idea was to wait a bit before releasing the track -- but then Lovato apparently grew so annoyed at everything her ex had been saying on social media that she lost all patience.

Now, as a result, Lovat's team is scrambling to get the song on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify so they can actually make money off it.

But Demi doesn't seem concerned with a profit right now.

She only seems concerned with hurling Ehrich under a bus, while also laying her own feeling bare.

"I'm a mess and I'm still broken ... I don't have much but at least I still have me ... and that's all I need," sings Lovato on this track, adding:

'All the highs and now just lows. But it doesn't even matter, cause I'd rather be alone.

"All my life disappeared and I'm laying right here while the silence is piercing ... and it hurts to breathe."

Poor Demi, right?

Lovato and Ehrich got engaged on July 22, taking many fans by surprise because they had only known each other for a few months.

But they supposedly grew very close during quarantine and could not stop gushing over each other for weeks on Instagram.

What changed? Why did they split just two months after the proposal?

Sources have said that Lovato realized Ehrich was only using her for fame and fortune, while distance also played a role because they were on opposite coasts for work after their COVID-19-related isolation period ended.

As we mentioned above, Lovato hasn't even confirmed the break-up in public at all.

But Max has claimed he first learned of it upon checking his phone while on the set of a movie, and then claimed the break-up wasn't even official yet.

"Up to this moment we haven't spoken over the phone ... we haven't even officially ended anything to each other," Ehrich wrote in a rambling Instagram post, which he later deleted, this past Sunday evening.

He then made a desperate plea to Lovato:

"If you're reading this ... I love you always.... unconditionally... no matter what.... I'm here in real time with y'all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.

Ehrich even pushed for the superstar to get the Grammy she deserves, in his opinion, adding:

"Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it."

Sure, possibly, maybe. Although that last sentence sounds like a bit of a stretch.

And the same applies to any notion that Lovato is gonna call Ehrich and these two are gonna work things out.

Go back and read those new lyrics again, Max.

The Demi Lovato ship has sailed for you, dude.