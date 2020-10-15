David Beador and Lesley Ann Cook: We're Married!

In July, David Beador and fiancee Lesley Ann Cook revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Now, the expecting couple have crossed another huge milestone: they're married!

On Thursday, October 15, Lesley Ann Cook dropped a massive hint that she and Beador had gotten hitched.

Namely, she changed her name on Instagram.

Say goodbye to Lesley Ann Cook and hello to Lesley Beador!

Then, on her private Instagram, she shared a Story post (seen above) in which she had screenshotted her own profile (in light mode).

"#lesleybeador" she wrote triumphantly across the screenshot.

For her location, Lesley put "Dreams Come True." Ma'am, that is not a place, but congratulations nonetheless.

Lesley also shared this photo some time later in the afternoon on Thursday.

She and David are clearly married and showing off their thematically appropriate and very stylish nuptial face masks.

Getting married as a deadly viral pandemic decimates our country isn't ideal, but if you can do it in style, you'll have some of the most unique wedding photos in history.

"You are the most supportive, kind, adventurous, loving and patient man," Lesley captured the creative nuptial photo.

She gushed at David: "Grateful to have found you."

Lesley concluded her post's warm caption by telling her new husband that she is "Proud to be your wife."

It was very early this year when news broke that Lesley and David were engaged.

After dating for more than two years, their engagement news had been long-anticipated by fans ... and by David's critics.

Of course, at the time of the proposal, we're sure that neither of them imagined that their wedding would feature special custom face masks.

Lesley is also pregnant, as she revealed to the world in early July.

She showed a photo of a literal bun in a literal oven in order to break the news to her followers.

Lesley's Instagram account is actually set to private, as many famous or near-famous people do when they fear that fanatical fans might leave hate. Going private lets you share good news but makes it easier to block people.

Though this will be their first child together, Lesley and David are of course already parents.

David has three beautiful teenage daughters whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shannon.

Lesley as two children, a son and a daughter, from her own previous relationship.

Now, all five of those children are going to have a baby sister.

With some of the age gaps, they may end up feeling more like she is a niece than what most of us consider to be a "sibling" relationship.

That happens sometimes, especially when remarriages and marital age gaps are involved. Family is complicated.

Some fans are raising their eyebrows at Lesley's announcement coming the day after the Season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Folks, we have to imagine that the coincidence is just that -- mere happenstance.

Even if someone were to plan their wedding around an ex's TV premiere, RHOC's premiere date has been pushed around more than once by Bravo. Sometimes, stuff just coincides.