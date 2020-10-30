Dale Moss Modeling Photos are Here. And They're Amazing!

Based on a number of The Bachelorette spoilers, we know what the future holds for Dale Moss:

He's gonna go off and try to start a life with Clare Crawley.

As you've undoubtedly read about by now, or simply seen on screen, Moss and Crawley developed instant chemistry from the very first night of Season 16.

They became so hot and so heavy from the outset that Clare will leave The Bachelorette this coming Tuesday night.

Why continue on, she and producers will agree, when she's already found her alleged soulmate?

Taysha Adams will swoop in and take over for Crawley, as we've also known about for months.

But at least now ABC has admitted that such an unprecented step is on the way. Just consider the latest promo:

Back to Moss, however, the man who immediately stole Clare's heart and helped her blow up The Bachelorette, to quote host Chris Harrison.

We know he formely worked as a professional football player, although the ex-wide receiver never saw any game action in the NFL.

Did you also know that Dale was a model, though?

And not just for magazine covers or fragrance ads or whatever -- but for the chain Party Central!

We've scoured the Internet and we've come across a multitude of Moss rocking costumes and/or various kinds of apparell you can purchase at this store.

And what else is there to say about Dale Moss as a taco?

Or Dale Moss as a Roman soldier?

These snapshots are simply incredible.

Moss, of course, earned the wrath of his fellow suitors last week afterr it became apparent that Clare had eyes for him... and only him.

He was roasted by the other contestants and even cursed off at one point during an especially painful and awkward episode.

"Dale is everything that I'm looking for," Clare said in a confessional, adding on air:

"Everything that I want, that I can't put words with. Things you can't explain. He shows up. He has it. He's that way.

"I can't believe it's not even the second rose ceremony yet and I'm so falling in love with Dale.”

It's not just Clare who is smitten with Moss, however.

Bennett Jordan recently said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that he was quitee taken by Dale as well.

"I was personally very, very impressed with Dale night one," said the Harvard alum.

"I remember speaking with Dale and I was blown away by him. I was like, 'This guy's a stud, he is beautiful — have you seen those eyes?

"He's super articulate, he has a soft-spoken voice, what's not to love about this guy?'"

In August, a source told People Magazine that Clare abruptly left the show mid-season after she fell Moss, something we've seen play out now for three weeks.

"No one else stood a chance," the insider said.

"It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The Bachelorette returns November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.